Industrial PC Market to increase by USD 1.76 billion during 2022-2027, Growing demand for industrial PCs in digital signage to drive growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial PC market size is expected to grow by USD 1.76 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product type (panel, rackmount, box, embedded panel, industrial displays and others), end-user (industrial, transportation and traffic, healthcare, telecom and datacom, and logistics and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Growing demand for industrial PCs in digital signage drives the industrial PC market. There is a surge in technological advancements and innovations within the market. This has amplified the popularity of digital signage, encompassing billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, traffic lights, and LED matrix boards. End-users are also striving to enhance digital signage with more interactive content and the incorporation of novel technologies. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the industrial PC market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial PC Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial pc market: ABB Ltd., ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Avalue Technology Inc., Axiomtek Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Dell Technologies Inc., IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corp., Kontron AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., LEX COMPUTECH Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., OnLogic Inc., Qisda Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Syslogic Datentechnik AG, and Moxa Inc.

Industrial PC Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.67% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

IoT applications providing new growth opportunities for industrial PCs are emerging industrial PC market trends.

Challenge

High susceptibility to cyber-security challenges the growth of the industrial PC market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing the report

Keg Segments:

The panel segment will be significant during the forecast period. Market vendors keeping in pace with the requirements of end-users offer stylish panel PCs that are rugged enough to handle the tough operating environment and can add to the aesthetics of the workspace. Given increasing modernization in industrial and commercial facilities, end-users are demanding panel PCs that require less space as compared to other PCs. Hence, such factors drive the panel segment of the industrial PC market during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The education personal computer (PC) and tablet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 24.08 billion. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. It also extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (K-12 and higher education), product (laptop, tablet, and desktop), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The robust demand for online education is driving growth in the education PC and tablet market.

The PC peripherals market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 55.18 billion. This PC peripherals market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (printers, speakers, and others), end-user (business and consumers), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing preference for client SSDs is notably driving the market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio