Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market to grow by USD 135.24 Million during 2021-2025|Technavio

The report on the industrial power over the ethernet market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in adoption of IIoT connected devices in industrial processes, the increase in the number of smart grid projects, and the energy efficiency and flexibility.

The industrial power over ethernet market analysis includes end-user, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies energy efficiency and flexibility as the prime reasons driving the industrial power over ethernet market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial power over ethernet market covers the following areas:

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Sizing

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Forecast

Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Powered devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power sourcing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Kinetic Technologies

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

