Industrial Power Supply Market Worth $12.8 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Industrial Power Supply Market by Type (AC-DC Converter, DC-DC Converter, DC-AC Inverter), Output Power (Low Output (up to 1,000 kW), Medium Output (1,000 W–10 kW), High Output (10–75 kW), High Output (75–150 kW), Vertical, Region-Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Industrial Power Supply Market size is expected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2024 from an estimated value of USD 9.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The rise in lighting and consumer electronics sector in the nations such as US & China with the implementation of industrial automation in the manufacturing industry is anticipated to drive the demand of industrial power supply industry.

The AC-DC converter segment is expected to be the largest Industrial Power Supply Market, by product type, during the forecast period

AC-DC converter is a device that receives an AC power input, rectifies it to varying DC voltage, and ultimately passes it through an electronic filter to obtain unregulated DC voltage. AC-DC converters are used primarily in consumer devices, medical devices, industrial & process control systems, measurement equipment, semiconductor fabrication equipment, and defense applications. The growing demand for DC power sources for various industrial & medical applications is the main factor that drives the need for AC-DC converters in Industrial Power Supply Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Power Supply Market"

102 – Tables

38 – Figures

157 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108129875

The low output segment is projected to account for a major share of the industrial power supply industry during the forecast period

The low output power supplies are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. They are appropriate for industrial applications, medical equipment, consumer electronics, and telecommunication devices because of numerous benefits, such as reduced cost, weight, and size of the power control system. Digitalization and growing automation in industrial & telecommunication applications have led to the increase in demand for power supplies, which is expected to speed up the growth for industrial power supply industry.

The lighting segment is projected to account for the largest of the Industrial Power Supply Market share during the forecast period

The lighting segment is predicted to dominate the industrial power supply industry based on its application. Some of the uses of LED lighting include automotive lighting, traffic signals, historical places lighting, electronic displays, street lighting, factory lighting, medical lighting, and space lighting. Currently, the demand for LED lights is anticipated to rise for metros because of their cost-effective and ecofriendly nature. Nevertheless, the demand for these lights in industrial and street lighting is expected to expand, which is likely to upsurge the Industrial Power Supply Market.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the global industrial power supply industry during the forecast period

In this report, the Industrial Power Supply Market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for consumer electronics and increasing industrial automation in the countries like India & Japan along with stringent regulations and standards for the use of electronics in developing countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia are the driving factors for the growth of Industrial Power Supply Market in Asia Pacific.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=108129875

To offer an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the leading players such as TDK Lambda (US), XP Power (Singapore), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), Siemens (Germany), Murata Power Solutions (US), ABB (Switzerland), MEAN WELL (Taiwan), Cosel (Japan), CUI (US), Artesyn Embedded Power (US) , and Phoenix Contact (Germany).

Please Explore Relevant Report:

Power Supply Market by Output Power, Product Type, Vertical (Lighting, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Transportation, Food & Beverages, Medical & Healthcare, Military & Aerospace, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-power-supply-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-power-supply.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets