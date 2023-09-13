Industrial Printing Market to increase by USD 73.32 billion during 2022-2027, Rise in demand for packaged food and beverage products to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial printing market size is expected to grow by USD 73.32 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Application (Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, and Others), Service (Print services and Other services), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in demand for packaged food and beverage products drives the growth of the industrial printing market. Consumers in advanced countries prefer packaged food and drinks such as RTE meals, instant mixes, and cans. This is especially observed in countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the industrial printing market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Printing Market 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial printing market: ACME printing, Adobe Inc., Applejet India OPC Pvt. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Cefla SC, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., Electronics For Imaging Inc., HP Inc., Inkcups Now Corp., Nano Dimension Ltd., Pannier Corp., Physik Instrumente GmbH and Co. KG, Rex Tone Industries Ltd., Ricoh Co. Ltd., RR Donnelley and Sons Co., Stratasys Ltd., The Odd Factory, Transcontinental Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Industrial Printing Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 7.55% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increasing focus on flexographic printing is an emerging industrial printing market trend.

Challenge

Fluctuations in raw material prices used in industrial printing challenge the growth of the industrial printing market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

By segment, the packaging segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. An increase in the demand for packaged products as a result of demographic changes drives the segment growth. Also, manufacturers focus on packaging to create brand value and awareness, which attracts customers. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the segment of the industrial printing market during the forecast period.

