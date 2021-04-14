Industrial Refrigeration Market to Reach $28.04 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Industrial Refrigeration Market by Offering (Industrial Refrigerator and Component), Component (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator, Control, and Others), Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and Others), Application (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables; Meat, Poultry, & Fish; Dairy & Ice Cream; Beverages; Chemicals; Pharmaceuticals; and Others), and Type (Stationary Refrigeration and Transport Refrigeration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global industrial refrigeration industry was estimated at $21.40 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $28.04 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in consumption of FMCG products, upgrading cold storage infrastructure across emerging economies, and increase in adoption of energy-efficient & eco-friendly refrigerants fuel the growth of the global industrial refrigeration market. On the other hand, high energy costs for operation and maintenance of industrial refrigeration units and stringent regulations related to usage of refrigerants impede the growth to a certain extent. However, use of IoT-enabled refrigeration solutions for equipment monitoring is anticipated to create multiple opportunities in the future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4457

Covid-19 scenario-

During the first phase of the lockdown, the construction and transportation activities were hampered to a significant extent. This, in turn, led to a sharp decline in manufacturing of refrigeration systems, which impacted the global industrial refrigeration market negatively.

However, government bodies across the world are easing up on the current dictums and the market is anticipated to retrieve soon.

The industrial refrigerators segment to maintain the lion's share by 2027-

Based on offering, the industrial refrigerators segment contributed to more than half of the global industrial refrigeration market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2027, owing to its large scale installation in manufacturing plants. The components segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to the need for regular maintenance and replacement of components in the refrigeration systems.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Industrial Refrigeration Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4457?reqfor=covid

The HFCs segment to retain its dominance during the forecast period-

Based on refrigerant, the HFCs segment held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the global industrial refrigeration market. Its rapid usage in refrigeration systems fuels the segment growth. Simultaneously, the carbon dioxide segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to its increasing demand due to its non-toxic and non-flammable properties.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global industrial refrigeration market, owing to rise in demand for FMCG and ready to eat food products and extensive consumption of pharmaceutical drugs. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period, due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the countries in this province.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Emerson Electric Co.

Carrier

Evapco, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Plc

LU-VE Group

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

GEA Group AG

The Danfoss Group

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4457

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Chiller Market - Global chiller market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach $11,542 million by 2022.

Air Compressor Market - Global Air Compressor Market is projected to reach $26,850.35 million in 2023, from $19,798.56 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% from 2017 to 2023.

Rotary Air Compressor Market - Global Rotary Air Compressor market is expected to reach at $12,634 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2017 to 2023.

Turbocompressor Market - Global Turbocompressor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% and is forecast to reach $18,424 million by 2022.

Air Quality Control Systems Market - Global air quality control systems market is expected to reach $144,091.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Refrigerant Compressors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Water Chillers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

SOURCE Allied Market Research