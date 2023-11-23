Industrial Relays Market to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2022 to 2027; The enhanced reliability and durability of industrial relays to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial relays market is expected to grow by USD 1.40 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (electromechanical relays, solid-state relays, hybrid relays, reed relays, and general-purpose relays), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Relays Market 2023-2027

The enhanced reliability and durability of industrial relays is a key factor driving market growth. To reduce the need for regular replacements and repairs, manufacturers are developing industrial relays with a longer life. The long service life and minimizing disruption of industrial processes are provided by these Longlife Relays. There is a focus on minimizing interruptions and improving business continuity which might lead to an increase in demand for Industrial Relays.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial relays market: ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Coto Technology, Eaton Corp. Plc, Electroswitch Power Switches and Relays, Fujitsu Ltd., General Electric Co., IMO Precision Controls Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., WEG Equipamentos Eletricos S.A., and Standex International Corp.
  • Industrial Relays Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.55% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • The emergence of digitalization and Industry 4.0 is a major trend in the market. 
  • Intelligent relays enabling data exchanges with other components of industrial automation ecosystems are increasingly needed as part of Industry 4.0.
  • Moreover, digitalized industrial relays can contribute to energy-efficient operations through the optimization of power supply and reduction of energy waste during automated processes. 

Significant Challenge

  • The emergence of solid-state triac devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
  • In synchronization with the waveform of the AC signal, silicon triac devices may be applied to interrupt current flow. A triac is a three-terminal Solid State Semiconductor device, allowing an alternating current to flow between two terminals as long as the third terminal triggers are in operation.
  • In addition, in the future, there will be a possibility of replacing industry relay switches for safety functions in different industries with state-of-the-art triac devices.

Keg Segments:

  • The electromechanical relays segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Electromechanical relays support a wide range of signal characteristics, from low voltage/current to high voltage/current, and frequencies from DC to GHz. Additionally, their robustness and ability to operate at signal levels over their rated values make electromechanical relays a superior choice over other relays in high-performance applications.

Industrial Relays Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1.40 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

