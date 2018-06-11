Industrial Robotics Market Worth $41.23 Billion by 2020 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Companies implementing industrial robots are increasingly realizing substantial financial benefits, which is leading to a surge in installation of robots in contemporary manufacturing plants. Integration of robots with production processes help boost productivity, minimizes overheads, offers a high degree of flexibility, increases quality, and reduces waste to a large extent as compared to outcome of manual labor, which consequently propels the market.

Industrial robots have been responsible for the formation of a new ecosystem characterized by lucrative, rewarding, and high-paying jobs. Venture capitalists have opened up to funding companies designing and manufacturing industrial robots. Advancements in artificial intelligence and development of sophisticated sensors are projected to augment the development of self-programming robots.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By 2020, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share of approximately 40.0%, which can be attributed to the fact that robots play a vital role in the assembly of vehicles

The metal/heavy machinery segment was valued at nearly USD 3.0 billion in 2016. Robots are extensively used in the sector on account of high degree of precision demanded coupled with difficult nature of tasks involved

, Korea, and are supported by their respective governments through programs addressing R&D funding, tax incentives, loans, and investment in skills Some of the key players in the market are ABB; Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; YRG, Inc.; Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.; and Panasonic Corporation.

Grand View Research has segmented the industrial robotics market report into application and region.

Industrial Robotics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2020)

– Automotive

- Electrical/Electronics

- Metal/Heavy Machinery

- Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics

- Food

- Others

- North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

- Europe

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

France

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

- Rest of World

