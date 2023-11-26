Industrial robotics services market size to grow by USD 7.43 billion from 2022 to 2027; Surge in demand for industrial robots to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial robotics services market size is expected to grow by USD 7.43 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (Material handling, Welding and soldering, Assembly line, and Others), end-user (Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Food and beverages, and Others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The surge in demand for industrial robots is the key factor driving market growth. Industrial robots are used to enhance different applications such as welding, painting, assembly and disassembly, cutting, and grinding. In addition, many suppliers are developing customized robots to meet market needs and gain a competitive advantage over other suppliers. Therefore, the increase in demand for application-specific industrial robots will have a positive impact on manufacturers who can adopt customized services during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the industrial robotics services market: ABB Ltd., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, DAIHEN Corp., Denso Corp., Durr AG, FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MIDEA Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OMRON Corp, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Staubli International AG, Teradyne Inc., Universal Robots AS, and Yaskawa Electric Corp

Industrial Robotics Services Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.85% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend-

Technological innovations in industrial robotics services are the primary trend in the market.

System integrators are taking the initiative to innovate their services by leveraging technological advances such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and software platforms.

The programming platform is mainly used to improve the implementation and programming of industrial robots, and trends such as virtual implementation and offline programming will rise during the forecast period.

Challenge-

The high costs of the initial investment in a desalination plant is a challenge that affects market growth.

Robot system integration includes signing contracts and legal regulations, bidding, and evaluation before deploying and using robots.

There are costs associated with the integration of robots, such as on-site training events, as trainers must be hired and travel and accommodation costs for training staff are also paid.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth by the material handling segment will be significant during the forecast period. There is a significant demand for industrial robots used to handle materials in the chemical industry. The market for industrial robotics services in material handling is gaining traction among industrial users for applications such as machine maintenance, metal maintenance, packaging, loading/unloading, palletizing, assembly, and injection molding.

Industrial Robotics Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

