Medical Display Monitors Market size in US to record USD 283.98 million growth from 2024-2028, Rising demand for multimodality displays is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical display monitors market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 283.98 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.74% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Medical Display Monitors Market in US 2024-2028

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Rising demand for multimodality displays:

The medical display monitor market is on the rise, especially in radiology. Multimodality displays are gaining traction due to their ability to show color and greyscale images in various formats, aiding radiologists in analyzing PET and ultrasound outputs. These displays also allow for calibration of brightness, contrast, and resolution, crucial for viewing CT and MRI scans.



With real-time patient information, medical professionals can make informed treatment decisions and identify critical conditions promptly. As hospitals and diagnostic centers demand these displays, vendors are expanding their offerings.



Future advancements are expected to enhance mammography, including FFDM and DBT. This trend is driving growth in the medical display monitor market, promising further development in the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

High price of medical display monitors

High-resolution medical display monitors are crucial for clear medical imaging, but they're pricey to make and buy, limiting their use in hospitals on tight budgets. Government support keeps medical facilities running smoothly, but new rules and less funding can make things tough.



For example, hospitals now need at least two patients a day with a stay of two nights for Medicare payments. These changes can slow down the market for medical displays in the US.

Analyst Review

The US Medical Display Monitors Market offers a range of solutions for diverse healthcare needs, from cardiology to neurosurgery. These monitors are designed for accurate diagnoses and patient-centered care. Wall-mounted or portable options ensure space efficiency and exceptional visibility in clinical environments.

With ergonomic benefits and aesthetic appeal, these monitors facilitate clear communication and patient education. They are cost-effective solutions for healthcare facilities, optimizing patient care while meeting cost-efficiency considerations.

Featuring advanced diagnostic capabilities and DICOM compliance, these monitors support precise diagnoses and diagnostic accuracy. They enable multimodal imaging and remote diagnostics, benefiting specialty clinics and diagnostic laboratories.

In surgical procedures, such as cardiovascular therapy and breast cancer treatment, these monitors assist surgeons in reducing the burden and increasing accuracy. Minimally invasive techniques, aided by clearer imaging controls and LED/OLED segments, lead to quicker recovery, smaller incisions, and reduced scarring.

From low-tier hospitals to advanced medical centers, medical display monitors play a crucial role in improving healthcare services and outcomes for patients, including geriatric patients. Reliability and viewing angles are essential factors, along with the availability of refurbished and consumer-grade displays, ensuring accessibility across the healthcare ecosystem.

Market Overview

In the US, the medical display monitors market is thriving with innovative solutions like telemedicine and modular, wall-mounted displays dominating the scene. These cost-effective solutions cater to the need for efficient patient interaction in diagnostic laboratories. Refurbished devices and COTS displays offer a budget-friendly approach without compromising quality.

Diagnostic imaging benefits from these advancements, ensuring accurate diagnostics while considering cost efficiency. With a focus on patient care and streamlined operations, the market continues to evolve, meeting the demands of healthcare professionals nationwide.

