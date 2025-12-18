Industrial Scientific Welcomes Deepika Devarajan as Vice President of Product & Technology

Deepika Devarajan, formerly of Matthews International and IBM, joins the Industrial Scientific leadership team.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader and innovator in gas detection and safety technologies that automate critical safety and operational risk workflows, is pleased to announce that Deepika Devarajan has joined the company as vice president of product and technology. In this role, she will oversee and guide the company's teams responsible for product development, technology innovation, and the execution of its global engineering strategy.

Deepika Devarajan, formerly of Matthews International and IBM, joins the Industrial Scientific leadership team.

Ms. Devarajan joins Industrial Scientific from Matthews International, where she modernized a complex portfolio, scaled a high-performing product organization, led company-wide transformations in product development, and co-led AI governance while advancing GenAI-driven workflow improvements. Prior to that, she held executive roles at SoftWriters and IBM with a background spanning connected devices, cloud software, data platforms, and AI-enabled solutions.

"Deepika brings a wealth of experience in driving innovation and leading transformative technology strategies," says Andreas Schmid, president, Industrial Scientific. "Her expertise in connected devices, AI-enabled solutions, and product modernization will be instrumental as we continue to advance our mission of ending death on the job. We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to the impact she will make."

In addition to her industry work, Ms. Devarajan teaches Technology in the Workplace at Chatham University, serves on the Society of Women Engineers Pittsburgh Executive Council, and is a frequent speaker on responsible AI adoption.

"I'm thrilled to join Industrial Scientific and contribute to its mission of ending death on the job," says Ms. Devarajan. "The company's commitment to leveraging innovative safety technologies to protect workers resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to deliver solutions that make workplaces safer and smarter."

Ms. Devarajan holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the University of Madras. She also holds a Master of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

Industrial Scientific Corporation is on a mission to end death on the job through portable gas detection, hardware as a service, and advanced analytics that help prevent exposure to hazards and deliver unmatched clarity into safety and operational performance. For more than 40 years, Industrial Scientific has led the industry with a complete line of rugged and reliable gas detectors backed by real-time monitoring software, flexible connectivity options, managed maintenance services, and a trusted team of gas detection experts that ensure people around the world go home safely each night. For more information, visit www.indsci.com.

SOURCE Industrial Scientific Corporation