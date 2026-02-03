Industrial Training International (ITI) to exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, highlighting innovations in simulation-based learning

The industry stalwart will present new offerings in crane and industrial maintenance training, emphasizing workforce development, safety and risk mitigation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Training International (ITI), an Interplay Learning company and global leader in training for the industrial crafts, today announced it will exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 , March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the show, ITI will showcase a suite of new training solutions, highlighting how modern, skills-based training enables safer performance in high-risk environments, reducing operational risk for contractors and their teams.

Acquired by Interplay Learning in 2024, ITI now combines its decades-long reputation for instructor-led industrial training with Interplay's immersive learning innovations, including advanced simulations, virtual reality (VR) and scalable digital training platforms. Together, the organizations are redefining workforce development, helping workers perform more safely, confidently and effectively in high-risk environments.

At the conference, ITI will debut new simulation-based training offerings, including updates to its VR Crane Simulator designed to help operators develop and practice skills in a safe, controlled environment. Enhancements include a new ten-ton overhead crane, expanded training scenarios, and the introduction of a Magnetek® brand XLTX Bellybox Transmitter developed in partnership with Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading manufacturer of crane controls.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG brings together more than 2,000 equipment manufacturers and 130,000 industry professionals from around the world to experience 150 education sessions and explore the latest innovations in construction equipment, materials and workforce solutions. ITI will exhibit throughout the show at Booth N10466 in the North Hall, where attendees can experience its VR Crane Simulator, see its full catalog of online and instructor-led courses, and speak directly with members of the Interplay and ITI teams. The company will also participate in the show's Quick Pitch Showcase on March 2 and be available for media briefings.

"Having a presence at CONEXPO-CON/AGG speaks volumes about our influence within the industry," said Doug Donovan, co-founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "It's a sign that the broader construction world is embracing modern, technology-driven approaches to workforce development, and that our simulation-based training is resonating with construction leaders who need scalable, effective ways to reduce risk."

In addition to its VR Crane Simulator offerings, ITI will also preview new Maintenance training programs, including instructor-led Electrical Fundamentals and Troubleshooting, expanded online catalogs with more than 100 courses, skill assessments and customizable learning pathways spanning warehouse equipment, mechanical systems and industrial safety.

Notably, for construction and manufacturing organizations, ITI is introducing full-blended learning for Tower Crane operations, combining new client-site instructor-led training with online coursework and VR simulations. This blended approach helps organizations build skills faster and reinforce learning over time.

"We're setting a new standard for industrial learning," said Amanda Long, SVP over the industrial market at Interplay Learning. "Our growing team unites legacy expertise, modern technology, immersive simulations and tailored learning to help organizations reduce risk through skilled performance."

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

