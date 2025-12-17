Interplay Learning ranks No. 10 on Austin Business Journal's fastest-growing private companies List

The leader in VR and simulation-based training for the skilled trades has been honored for its contributions to the local economy and business community

AUSTIN, Texas , Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive training for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, has been ranked No. 10 on the Austin Business Journal's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Austin area. The recognition underscores Interplay Learning's continued momentum in helping employers around the country upskill and retain talent through hands-on, simulation-based training solutions.

"This ranking reflects the rising demand we're seeing for effective, scalable training that helps skilled trades and industrial workers get job-ready faster," said Doug Donovan, CEO, Interplay Learning. "Our customers are solving real workforce challenges every day, and we're here to support them with immersive learning that delivers measurable results."

Interplay Learning's placement on the Austin Business Journal list comes on the heels of several notable accolades, including the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and recognition among Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year marks the 32nd installment of the Austin Business Journal's annual rankings. The companies named on the list are based in the greater Austin area and chosen on the basis of their compounded revenue growth rates for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Interplay Learning works with businesses and educational institutions to strengthen their workforce development across the HVAC, plumbing, electrical, facilities maintenance and industrial sectors, helping teams improve consistency, safety and performance.

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades and industrial crafts, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI, and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk, and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include the 2025 IACET Instructional Impact Award, the 2025 Inc 5000 list, Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

