Industrial Valves and Actuators Market to accelerate at 4.31% CAGR | Driven by increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities | Technavio

Mar 28, 2022, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial valves and actuators market size will expand at a CAGR of 4.31% and observe an incremental growth of USD 13.27 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will be influencing the growth of the market.
Download a Free Sample Now to get highlights on the factors impacting the market growth.
The 120-pages report segments the global industrial valves and actuators market by end-user (chemicals and oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others) and geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
The market is driven by the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities. In addition, the growth in water and wastewater treatment industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial valves and actuators market.
Manufacturing companies are modernizing their plant facilities by incorporating automation. They are allocating a reasonable share of their annual budgets on technologies that can modernize their manufacturing setup to yield faster and better returns. This trend is becoming evident in developing countries across APAC with several foreign investors planning to set up their manufacturing units in the region. With increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities, the demand for industrial valves and actuators is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.
Major Industrial Valves and Actuators Companies:
The global industrial valves and actuators market is fragmented with the presence of numerous regional and global players. The market is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new as well as existing players over the forecast period.
Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
ABB Ltd.: The company offers a range of valves and actuators such as PME 120, RHD 250, RHD 500, and others.
Danfoss AS: The company offers motorized controls and valves that improve temperature control and reliability while increasing the energy efficiency of the system.
Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers valves, actuators, and regulators that control valves under the Bettis brand name.
Flowserve Corp.: The company offers electric actuation that are available for both multi turn and quarter turn operations in the most demanding environmental conditions, with non-intrusive designs offering a full complement of network controls and options, or basic intrusive actuation for simplified control applications.
General Electric Co.: The company offers valves and actuators products known as ST valves, Becker Rotary Piston Spring Return Valve Actuators, and Masoneilan Pneumatic Piston Actuators among other products.
Explore other dominant players in the market by Downloading a Free Sample Report
Industrial Valves and Actuators Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- Chemicals and oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water and wastewater industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mining and minerals industry - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
Get highlights on the market growth behavior across various segments.
Request a Free Sample Report
Related Reports:
Pneumatic Actuator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 13.27 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.58
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial quarter-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial control valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemicals and oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mining and minerals industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB Ltd.
- Danfoss AS
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flowserve Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Georg Fischer Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rotork Plc
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- The Weir Group Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article