Industrial Valves and Actuators Market to accelerate at 4.31% CAGR | Driven by increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities | Technavio

The 120-pages report segments the global industrial valves and actuators market by end-user (chemicals and oil and gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and others) and geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is driven by the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities. In addition, the growth in water and wastewater treatment industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial valves and actuators market.

Manufacturing companies are modernizing their plant facilities by incorporating automation. They are allocating a reasonable share of their annual budgets on technologies that can modernize their manufacturing setup to yield faster and better returns. This trend is becoming evident in developing countries across APAC with several foreign investors planning to set up their manufacturing units in the region. With increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities, the demand for industrial valves and actuators is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period.

Major Industrial Valves and Actuators Companies:

The global industrial valves and actuators market is fragmented with the presence of numerous regional and global players. The market is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new as well as existing players over the forecast period.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

ABB Ltd.: The company offers a range of valves and actuators such as PME 120, RHD 250, RHD 500, and others.

Danfoss AS: The company offers motorized controls and valves that improve temperature control and reliability while increasing the energy efficiency of the system.

Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers valves, actuators, and regulators that control valves under the Bettis brand name.

Flowserve Corp.: The company offers electric actuation that are available for both multi turn and quarter turn operations in the most demanding environmental conditions, with non-intrusive designs offering a full complement of network controls and options, or basic intrusive actuation for simplified control applications.

General Electric Co.: The company offers valves and actuators products known as ST valves, Becker Rotary Piston Spring Return Valve Actuators, and Masoneilan Pneumatic Piston Actuators among other products.

Explore other dominant players in the market by Downloading a Free Sample Report

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Chemicals and oil and gas industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining and minerals industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Get highlights on the market growth behavior across various segments.

Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Pneumatic Actuator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Valves and Actuators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Georg Fischer Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Industrial quarter-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial control valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial actuators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Chemicals and oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mining and minerals industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss AS

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

General Electric Co.

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio