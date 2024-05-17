Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US size is set to grow by USD 125.78 mn from 2023-2027, increase in number of people opting for sex change surgeries in US to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sex reassignment surgery market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 125.78 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sex Reassignment Surgery Market in US 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Base Year 2022 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Type (Male to female and Female to male), End-user (Hospitals and Clinics), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Boston Childrens Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Cedars Sinai Health System, CNY Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery, Cornell University, Denver Health, Harvard University, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Mass General Brigham Inc., Moein Surgical Arts, NorthWestern University, Oregon Health and Science University, Plastic Surgery Group of Rochester, Regents of the University of Michigan, Stanford University, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., The Regents of the University of California, The University of Utah, and Transgender Surgery Institute

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The sex reassignment surgery market in the US has witnessed significant growth due to increased transgender visibility through social media and societal acceptance. Transgender individuals, particularly those transitioning, require comprehensive care, including fertility consultations for preservation and counseling for gender identity exploration. Various gender-affirming surgical procedures are available, such as orchiectomy, ovariectomy, vaginoplasty, chest masculinization surgery, and facial feminization surgery. Innovations continue in metoidioplasty, phalloplasty, and scrotoplasty. Medicare and Medicaid programs cover some of these procedures for transgender beneficiaries. Hospitals like Mount Sinai and clinics such as the Transgender Surgery Institute offer gender-affirming surgeries.

Market Challenges

The sex reassignment surgery market in the US faces challenges due to potential complications from procedures such as facial, top, and bottom surgeries for transgender males and females. Adverse effects include vaginal closure, skin graft rejection, and urinary issues. Rare cases may result in major complications. Common risks include bleeding, infection, and anesthetic side effects. Other gender-affirming care, like hormone therapy and mental health support, are essential components of the transgender population's overall health and well-being. The public health challenge of gender dysphoria requires equitable access to surgical techniques and medical services, including chest surgery, chin augmentation, and facial feminization surgery. Technological innovation and societal stigma also impact the growth of this market.

Segment Overview

This sex reassignment surgery market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Male to female

1.2 Female to male End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Clinics Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Male to female- The Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) market in the US is primarily segmented into two categories: transgender males and transgender females, each with unique requirements for gender dysphoria transition. Hospitals specializing in gender affirmation surgeries offer various procedures for these populations, including hysterectomy, salpingo-oophorectomy, orchiectomy, ovariectomy, and mastectomy for transgender females, and phalloplasty, scrotoplasty, and chest masculinization surgery for transgender males. The young transgender population also seeks SRS, with procedures such as reduction thyrochondroplasty for voice feminization and vaginoplasty for neo-vagina creation. The Obamacare legislation and Medicaid program have expanded coverage for transgender beneficiaries, increasing access to gender-affirming care. Key surgical procedures include hysterectomy, orchiectomy, and vaginoplasty, while augmentation mammoplasty, breast reduction, and facial feminization surgery cater to the transfeminine population. Transgender issues continue to evolve, with ongoing research and development in SRS techniques.

Research Analysis

The Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) market in the US has witnessed significant growth, driven by the increasing number of transgender individuals seeking gender dysphoria treatment. This cohort includes transgender males and females, particularly among the young population. Gender dysphoria transition often involves self-identified gender exploration and the pursuit of gender-affirming interventions such as Gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy. Gender-affirming surgeries encompass various procedures, including genital reconstructive procedures for transgender males and chest surgery (mastectomy) and facial feminization surgery for transgender females. Clinicians play a crucial role in providing mental health support and guiding patients through the temporal trends of SRS. Hormone therapy and gender-confirming surgeries have become increasingly accepted medical interventions for transgender individuals. The National Inpatient Sample provides valuable insights into the utilization and outcomes of these procedures. Overall, the SRS market continues to expand, reflecting the growing recognition and acceptance of transgender individuals and their unique healthcare needs.

Market Research Overview

The Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) market in the US has been witnessing significant growth due to increasing acceptance and recognition of gender diversity. The market encompasses various procedures such as orchiectomy, vaginoplasty, and phalloplasty, among others. These surgeries aim to help individuals align their physical identity with their gender identity. The market is driven by factors like growing awareness and acceptance of transgender and gender non-conforming individuals, advancements in surgical techniques, and improved access to healthcare. The market also faces challenges like high costs, lack of insurance coverage, and stigma associated with gender diversity. The market is segmented based on procedures, regions, and end-users. The future outlook of the market is promising with increasing acceptance and recognition of gender diversity and advancements in surgical techniques.

