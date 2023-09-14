Industrial Valves Market in the Oil And Gas Industry to grow by USD 2.50 billion from 2022 to 2027, The rise in demand for more efficient valves to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial valves market in oil and gas industry is expected to grow by USD 2.50 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period. The rise in demand for more efficient valves is notably driving the industrial valves market in oil and gas industry. However, factors such as the issue of counterfeit and fraudulent valves may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (gate, globe, ball, butterfly, and others), type (cast and forged), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The gate segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These valves shall have a circular or round plate that acts as a gateway and regulates the flow in case fluid flows through straight lines. These are divided into two types: parallel and wedge-gated gate valves. Gate valves are preferred due to their good shut-off characteristics, bidirectional nature, affordable price, and minimal pressure loss. In the oil and gas industry, they are used for collapsible applications in drilling operations as well as in pipelines containing oil, grease, or other viscous fluids. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The industrial valves market in oil and gas industry is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Valvitalia Sp

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

