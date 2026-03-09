Industrial Vehicles Market worth $91.44 billion by 2035

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial Vehicles Market is forecast to grow from USD 54.41 billion in 2026 to USD 91.44 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2035

2022–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 54.41 billion

USD 54.41 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 91.44 billion

USD 91.44 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 5.9%

Industrial Vehicles Market Trends & Insights:

The aisle truck segment is projected to hold the largest share in terms of value of the industrial vehicles market during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is driving substantial expansion in the global industrial vehicles market, prompting the need for effective material handling solutions.

Germany is projected to lead the industrial vehicles market in Europe.

The market is propelled by the structural transition toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and the emergence of the circular economy. Beyond simple fleet expansion, demand is spiking because modern industrial assets are now viewed as upgradable platforms rather than static hardware. Additionally, technological advancements, including electrification and automation, are further transforming industrial vehicle design and functionality, resulting in supporting the steady growth in the industrial vehicles market.

The aisle truck segment is projected to hold the largest share of the industrial vehicles market. The Asia Pacific region dominates the demand for aisle trucks. It is mainly attributed to the factors such as growth in manufacturing and industrial sectors, especially industries like automotive, oil & gas, and energy & utilities. Aisle trucks (reach trucks, VNA turret trucks, and order pickers) are designed for high-density, high-bay warehouse environments, where technical complexity and performance requirements are significantly higher than those of standard forklifts.

Aisle trucks are heavily deployed in e-commerce fulfillment centers and automated distribution hubs, where operational efficiency, throughput requirements are high. Aisle trucks installed in these warehouses and fulfillment centers are premium, whose specifications are different than normal forklifts. These warehouses and distribution centers often procure equipment with telematics, fleet optimization software, and service contracts bundled into the purchase, increasing total contract value.

Germany is projected to lead the industrial vehicles market in Europe.

During the forecast period, Germany is poised to be the largest market for industrial vehicles in Europe, driven by several key factors. Germany's robust industrial landscape, particularly in manufacturing, automotive, and logistics, drives demand for industrial vehicles. Moreover, major industrial vehicle manufacturers and intralogistics companies, such as Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, and Linde Material Handling, are headquartered in Germany, strengthening domestic production and innovation capacity, significantly influencing market growth for industrial vehicles in Germany and Europe. For example, Jungheinrich AG has expanded its automated solutions, introducing advanced automation systems, including autonomous mobile robots and smart forklifts that improve warehouse productivity and safety. Additionally, KION Group AG showcased AI-powered digital twin solutions in collaboration with NVIDIA and Accenture to optimize warehouse automation and vehicle coordination.

Top Companies in Industrial Vehicles Market:

The Top Companies in Industrial Vehicles Market are Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KION Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd (Japan), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Crown Equipment Corporation (US), and Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (US).

