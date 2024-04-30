Industrial Wireless Automation Market, 41% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial wireless automation market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.47 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 41%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2024-2028

The Industrial Wireless Automation Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2018 to 2028.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

3. APAC - The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is set to play a major role in market growth, contributing 41% by 2027. Analysts at Technavio have detailed the trends, drivers, and challenges shaping this market. Manufacturers in APAC are increasingly favoring wireless automation solutions to streamline production and boost efficiency. This trend is fueling market growth.

As operations scale up, supply chains become more intricate. To address this, established vendors are teaming up with system integrators to expand their market reach. The region's high energy demand is driving numerous oil and gas projects, particularly in liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing and pipeline transportation.

Additionally, the Indian Government's recent announcement of a substantial investment in port projects and infrastructure further bolsters growth prospects. These factors collectively create promising opportunities for market expansion in the APAC region over the forecast period.

Research Analysis

In Industrial Wireless Automation Market, the landscape is evolving rapidly with the integration of cutting-edge technologies. From cellular telephones to digital assistants, wireless networking to robots, and computers to predictive maintenance, every aspect is undergoing a transformation. This shift is fueled by advancements in high-speed communication, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for wireless devices and networks, especially with the advent of 5G technology. This facilitates seamless communication between sensors, actuators, and software providers, enabling automatic production and efficient manufacturing processes.

However, with this progress comes the challenge of cyber threats. Encryption, authentication, and access control mechanisms play a crucial role in safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring the security of industrial operations.

Overall, the Industrial Wireless Automation Market is driven by digital technologies, offering enhanced efficiency, productivity, and connectivity across various sectors such as automotive, textile, and beyond.

Market Overview

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

