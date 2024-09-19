Industrialized Construction Nears Beneficial 'Tipping Point'

Retailers, QSRs, multifamily developers and other clients stand to enhance quality, reduce costs and accelerate project schedules via more efficient approach, say panelists in HFA Architecture + Engineering webinar

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The meticulously coordinated approach to design and prefabrication known as industrialized construction is enhancing project quality and lowering costs and delivery times for a wide array of AEC clients, said panelists in an HFA Architecture + Engineering webinar.

Pictured from left to right: Aksel Solberg, Ed Damphousse and Jason Steele

The September 12th event—"Constructive Conversations: Is Industrialized Construction Reshaping the Industry?"—was a deep dive into the benefits of integrating technology-intensive architecture, engineering and procurement with on-site construction and off-site prefabrication and assembly.

"It's the perfect time for industrialized construction to cross that tipping point between being a fringe practice in our industry to becoming more or less the primary method that we use to deliver buildings," said panelist and HFA Development Design Studio Lead Aksel Solberg (AIA, NCARB).

Industrialized construction (IC) involves close coordination between architects and engineers and specialty firms that focus on procurement as well as off-site prefabrication and assembly. That could mean taking raw-steel coils, converting them into studs at the factory and then delivering them to the site for assembly and installation. The approach accelerates construction schedules, reduces waste, enhances quality, and reduces costs related to concrete, insurance, construction-loan interest rates and more, the panelists said.

Those with multi-site construction rollouts stand to reap the greatest benefits from this specific "flavor" of industrialized construction, added panelist Jason Steele, President and CEO of specialty firm Industrialized Construction Solutions (ICS).

And that's because economies of scale dramatically amplify supply-chain efficiencies for these clients in areas such as "commodities, materials, trades, fabrication, logistics and installation," Steele said. "Our core business at ICS is delivering multi-site programs to clients that build all across the nation."



HFA and ICS routinely collaborate on IC projects. Working on behalf of a national drugstore chain, for example, the firms have steadily improved various aspects of project delivery, including the erection of prefabricated components delivered from the factory. "We have taken the original 10-day installation time and dropped it down to three-and-a-half days," Steele said. "We're still actively working to reduce it even further."

Most standard construction sites waste 25 percent or more of their materials, Steele added. "On projects in our system, it is less than 2 percent," he said. "It's a big impact on cost."

Multifamily residential developers, retail banks and fast-casual restaurant brands are among the operators that stand to gain from IC on multi-site rollouts, to name just a few.

Solberg stressed the need for early and close coordination by the entire AEC team, with the various disciplines working in a centralized AEC data-modeling environment such as Revit. "It's also important that everybody has the knowledge and the expertise to implement that level of data into the model efficiently and correctly," Solberg said. "The fabricator, when they receive [the model], has to know they're dealing with something that is well put together and organized."

And IC might not be ideal for all project types, such as experimental projects where the concept design is constantly changing, Solberg added. "Minimizing design changes is critical to keeping things moving quickly and reaping the full benefits," the architect said.

HFA Senior Client Partnerships Lead Ed Damphousse moderated the hourlong webinar. The 35-year AEC veteran quizzed the panelists on IC energy-efficiency benefits, compliance and permitting dynamics, weather-susceptibility, site and construction sequencing and more. He also fielded questions from the audience of the well-attended online event.

The full webinar is available at:

https://www.hfa-ae.com/blog/constructive-conversations-reshaping-the-aec-industry-with-industrialized-construction-webinar

About HFA Architecture + Engineering: HFA is a nationwide architecture and engineering firm with offices in Bentonville, AR, Fort Worth, TX, Franklin, MA, Springfield, MO, and Mexico City. With over 30 years of experience, HFA has become a trusted partner for a diverse range of clients, providing comprehensive services that combine design innovation and project delivery excellence. The studio's portfolio includes commercial projects in retail, industrial, mixed-use/office, restaurants, healthcare, hospitality and entertainment spaces. To learn more about HFA and their work, visit https://www.hfa-ae.com/

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE HFA Architecture + Engineering