Industry Analysts Name Best MediaTek-Powered Devices in Inaugural 'Expect Incredible Awards 2023'

Six MediaTek-powered devices chosen best-in-class by panel of judges, highlighting this year's biggest tech advancements across markets

DANA POINT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the winners of the first-annual 'Expect Incredible Awards.' The award program—judged by respected industry analysts—recognizes the top MediaTek-powered devices across a breadth of markets and industries. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors, including design, performance, and market differentiation. To be eligible, devices had to have been on the market before October 2023.

"Each year, MediaTek chips power more than 2 billion devices with some of the world's biggest brands to deliver incredible experiences and enhance everyday life," said Finbarr Moynihan, General Manager and Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek. "Our partners bring MediaTek innovation to life, and together we are driving cutting-edge designs that the world relies on. The Expect Incredible Awards help bring much-deserved appreciation to our customer and their products that make a difference in the everyday lives of consumers."

The winners and finalists of Expect Incredible Awards 2023 include:

Best Overall

- Winner: motorola defy satellite link

Best in Mobile

- Winner: OPPO Find N2 Flip

- Runner-up: Vivo X90 Pro

Best in Smart Home

- Winner: Amazon Echo Show 5

- Runner-up: Smart Kitchen Dock from Bosch

Best in Entertainment

- Winner: Sony PlayStation VR2

- Runner-up: XGIMI Horizon Ultra Projector

Best in Computing:

- Winner: OnePlus Pad

- Runner-up: Acer Chromebook Spin 513

Best in Connectivity:

- Winner: motorola defy satellite link

- Runner-up: TPLink Archer BE805

Best in Enterprise:

- Winner: Logitech Sight

- Runner-up: Logitech Rally Bar Huddle

"Satellite communications enable connectivity anywhere and anytime which is important for safety, education, employment and so much more," said Jim McGregor, founder and principal analyst at TIRIAS Research. "The MediaTek-powered motorola defy satellite link represents an important step to enable this connectivity and bridge the divide for those without reliable broadband. It is clearly a well-deserved winner of the inaugural Expect Incredible Awards."

The winners and finalists of each category will be prominently featured at the upcoming MediaTek Executive Summit in November 2023.

