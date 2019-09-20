Industry Association Presents $50,000 Donation to Austin-based Charity Anthropos Arts

Anthropos Arts' mission is to connect low-income Austin students with professional musicians, cultivating confidence, integrity, and life skills through musical instruction and mentorship. NAPEO is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association representing the professional employer organization (PEO) industry which serves nearly four million employees across all fifty states by providing payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services.

NAPEO hosted its 2019 Annual Conference & Marketplace in Austin this week and this donation to Anthropos is part of the NAPEO Gives Back initiative to support the association's conference host cities. NAPEO members supported Anthropos by making donations through a variety of events and activities throughout the conference.

"We recognized the opportunity to make a difference at our conferences and hope to harness the power of many. Our industry serves nearly 4 million employees, so we have enormous potential to bring positive change and help others. I hope that the NAPEO Gives Back vision inspires our members to look at ways they can impact their own communities as well," said Barron Guss, president & CEO of Honolulu, Hawaii-based simplicityHR by ALTRES and 2018-2019 NAPEO Chair.

"This donation will have an exponential impact on our students, helping us keep them engaged, out of trouble, and focused on their path to college. We can't thank NAPEO members enough for their help," said Dylan Jones, Executive Director of Anthropos Arts.

About NAPEO

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO Industry™. NAPEO's 250 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 175,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 3.7 million people. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

SOURCE National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO)

Related Links

http://www.napeo.org

