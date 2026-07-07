Industry Expert Jay Menashe to Host Event Experience Experts Podcast

Weekly Series to Spotlight Industry Leaders Evolving Experiential Marketing Events

ATLANTA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibitus today announced the sponsorship of Event Experience Experts, a new podcast hosted by event industry expert, Jay Menashe. Menashe's conversations with industry professionals will explore how events are planned, designed, executed, and measured to create memorable brand experiences that engage target audiences and drive corporate success.

EVENT EXPERIENCE EXPERTS

The premise behind the show is simple: most events are forgettable—not because of budget or scale, but because they prioritize logistics over memory, checklists over moments, and execution over evolution. Event Experience Experts is designed for professionals who refuse to accept that as the standard. Guests will include brand executives and marketers responsible for the success of events, as well as agency experts that create events on behalf of brands

"I've had the opportunity to learn from some of the most thoughtful leaders in this industry, and Event Experience Experts is an extension of those conversations," said Menashe, Senior Director at Exhibitus. "The podcast brings together a range of voices—from brand leaders to agency experts—who are deeply focused on creating experiences that resonate beyond the event itself. It's a chance to share how the best minds in the field are approaching experience as a craft, not just a series of tasks."

Each episode features guests selected for their depth of expertise and their ability to go beyond execution to create meaningful, memorable experiences. The series highlights a diverse mix of perspectives, offering practical insights and challenging conventional approaches to event design.

"Jay has a remarkable ability to bring clarity and fresh perspective to the experiential event space, and we're proud to support him in launching Event Experience Experts," said Lynn Reves, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Results at Exhibitus. "This podcast creates an inspiring platform that moves the conversation beyond execution to the moments that truly connect and resonate with audiences. I'm excited for the conversations, insights, and diverse voices Jay will bring into the spotlight."

Event Experience Experts premieres July 8, 2026, with inaugural guest Richard Sears, VP, Experiential, EXstudios by Exhibitus. Episodes of Event Experience Experts with Jay Menashe will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, with additional promotion through LinkedIn directing audiences to full video content.

About Exhibitus

Exhibitus is an award-winning experiential marketing agency offering strategy, environment design and fabrication, brand activations, innovative engagements, and event measurement programs. Dedicated to crafting immersive brand experiences that captivate audiences and forge meaningful connections, Exhibitus delivers out-of-the-box solutions that drive impact and build brand loyalty.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Exhibitus operates offices in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York, and Orlando. Its client roster includes Acuity, AGCO, ConvaTec, Georgia-Pacific, Delta, Flock, Lexus, Mimaki, NAPA, Sandvik, Snowflake, Toshiba, and Unifi.

For more information, go to:

www.exhibitus.com

www.ex-studios.com

Media Contact: Deborah Cox 678-640-2492

SOURCE Exhibitus, Inc.