Industry expert promoted to Confirmit Global CX Consulting lead

LONDON and NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has announced the promotion of Chris Brown to the role of VP, Global CX Consulting. He will lead a globally aligned and expanding team of CX experts who deliver a suite of CX consulting services to clients across the U.S., EMEA and Asia Pacific.

In the role, Brown will ensure that Confirmit's CX consulting offering provides the clear, consistent guidance that its customers need to deliver successful Customer Experience programs. Increasingly, this means aligning CX to employee experience to drive real business and cultural change.

Brown has worked with the CX Consulting team since joining the company in 2012. He has extensive experience across the CX and Market Research industries, and during his time at Confirmit has worked in close partnership with many clients to design and develop highly successful CX programs. His experience, combined with the team's varied expertise, creates a world-class CX resource delivering best practices across different regions, industries, customer types and partners.

Brown said: "Technology is a huge enabler in the development of data-driven CX programs. However, most businesses will also benefit from being able to draw upon real world experience and expertise to make their CX vision a reality. We work hard to form strong partnerships with our customers, enabling them to learn, apply and benefit from our experience. I'm looking forward to working with the growing consulting team to ensure that we deliver the added value that our customers require in their pursuit of CX excellence."

Confirmit's CX consulting team provides a strategic resource for the creation, implementation measurement and ongoing management of CX programs. The consultants have a deep level of expertise in Customer Experience, Research and Insight, as well as a vast array of client-side experiences across multiple industries.

Ken Østreng, President and CEO of Confirmit, said: "Chris' promotion highlights the importance Confirmit places on building true partnerships with our clients. We are committed to providing world-class software but have long recognized the vital role that guidance and experience take in ensuring real business success. Helping our customers to unlock the full potential of our solutions not only delivers the results they are looking for, but also provides us with an opportunity to respond to market demand for continued innovation."

