Industry Experts To Share Insights On Building A Strategic Finance Function

Speakers from Prophix, Dresner Advisory Services and Kajima Building & Design to discuss how integrating teams, technology and culture drives performance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance leaders today are faced with a myriad of challenges and opportunities while striving to efficiently and effectively manage their businesses' financial performance. But not all finance teams have the right processes, technology, or data-driven culture needed to be strategic in their decision making, which ultimately drives success.

So, how can you be a strategic and innovative business when you have inefficient or laborious processes that can't scale with your growth? How can you as the finance leader be a valuable contributor when all of your time is spent pulling together data from different systems instead of analyzing it? And ultimately, how do you build a strategic finance function that will elevate you, your team, and your business?

Join an expert panel of industry leaders and financial influencers for a discussion on what it takes to build a strategic finance function. They'll look at real-world examples of day-to-day challenges and how to overcome them, what attendees can do to light the way for their organization, and how to use a team's existing skill sets while eliminating inefficiencies in the process.

WHAT: Webinar: Strategic Finance: How Your Team, Technology, and Culture Drive Performance WHO: Moderator: Chris Porter, Director of Solution Marketing, Prophix Speaker: Howard Dresner, CRO, Dresner Advisory Services Speaker: Bona Allen, CFO, Kajima Building & Design WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET WHY: This webinar will cover: ● How a strategic finance function influences growth and performance ● How to overcome the challenges that impact efficiency in the Office of the CFO ● Why incorporating finance technology into your overall business strategy lays the foundation for agile execution and decision-making ● How to build and foster an innovative and results-oriented team WHERE: Register here to join the webinar

