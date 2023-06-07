Industry Experts To Share Insights On Building A Strategic Finance Function

Speakers from Prophix, Dresner Advisory Services and Kajima Building & Design to discuss how integrating teams, technology and culture drives performance

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance leaders today are faced with a myriad of challenges and opportunities while striving to efficiently and effectively manage their businesses' financial performance. But not all finance teams have the right processes, technology, or data-driven culture needed to be strategic in their decision making, which ultimately drives success.

So, how can you be a strategic and innovative business when you have inefficient or laborious processes that can't scale with your growth? How can you as the finance leader be a valuable contributor when all of your time is spent pulling together data from different systems instead of analyzing it? And ultimately, how do you build a strategic finance function that will elevate you, your team, and your business?

Join an expert panel of industry leaders and financial influencers for a discussion on what it takes to build a strategic finance function. They'll look at real-world examples of day-to-day challenges and how to overcome them, what attendees can do to light the way for their organization, and how to use a team's existing skill sets while eliminating inefficiencies in the process.

WHAT:

Webinar: Strategic Finance: How Your Team, Technology, and Culture Drive Performance

WHO:

Moderator: Chris Porter, Director of Solution Marketing, Prophix

Speaker: Howard Dresner, CRO, Dresner Advisory Services

Speaker: Bona Allen, CFO, Kajima Building & Design

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

WHY:

This webinar will cover:

●  How a strategic finance function influences growth and performance

●  How to overcome the challenges that impact efficiency in the Office of the CFO

●  Why incorporating finance technology into your overall business strategy lays the foundation for agile execution and decision-making

●  How to build and foster an innovative and results-oriented team

WHERE:

Register here to join the webinar

 

About Prophix
To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com.

