Industry experts to share insights on cash flow strategies for value creation

Speakers from Prophix and Sequel Wire and Cable to share their perspectives in an upcoming webinar on mastering cash flow strategies for business advantage

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing demands for forecast accuracy and frequency, mastering cash flow is essential to boost operating margins, reduce debt, and improve borrowing costs. Finance leaders need the right tools and strategies to plan and allocate resources, manage working capital, and optimize cash utilization.

Most finance leaders have mastered how to drive change and enhance performance in their organization. But with cash flow management, it's more than a necessity. It is a strategic tool that can propel the business forward.

Join experts from Prophix and Sequel Wire and Cable for a discussion on how mastering cash flow strategies can drive value creation for organizations. They'll look at real-world examples of cash flow models and strategies, and share insights on how attendees can master cash flow and elevate the finance function. Register here to join the webinar.

WHAT: Webinar: Mastering Cash Flow Strategy to Drive Value Creation WHO: Moderator: Chris Porter, Director of Solution Marketing, Prophix Speaker: Denise Feece, CFO & COO, Sequel Wire and Cable Speaker: Della Giguere, Solutions Engineering, Prophix WHEN: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET WHY: This webinar will cover: Cash flow strategies that can help propel your business forward

How organizations use Prophix to elevate their cash flow management processes

A sneak peek of cash flow modeling in Prophix's platform so you can see first-hand what you can do WHERE: Register here to join the webinar

About Prophix

Ambitious finance leaders use Prophix to drive progress. By improving the speed and accuracy of decision making, Prophix's Financial Performance Platform elevates the talents of finance teams to do their best work. Crush complexity, reduce uncertainty, and illuminate insights with access to best-in-class AI insights and planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, and consolidation functionalities. Prophix is a private company, backed by Hg Capital, a leading investor in software and services businesses. More than 2,500 active customers across the globe rely on Prophix to achieve organizational success. Additional information at www.prophix.com.

