Industry Experts Travelpro® and Travel + Leisure® Partner to Launch Sophisticated Line of Luggage and Bags with a Modern Twist

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelpro®, the inventor of The Original Rollaboard® suitcase and a pioneer in innovative luggage design, today, announced the launch of a premium luggage and bag collection in collaboration with the world's leading travel media brand, Travel + Leisure®. Curated with the Travel + Leisure® editorial team and brought to life by Travelpro®, the new collection is designed to be beautifully functional for the avid leisure traveler, incorporating eye-catching details such as genuine leather and zinc metal accents. The line features a bag for every journey with nine practical pieces, including four various-sized hardside suitcases and five companion accessories including totes, backpacks and duffle bags that can be mixed and matched for an effortlessly stylish and timeless look.

Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure® Collection

"For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on providing travelers with durable, long-lasting and high-quality travel gear built for packing versatility and to look beautiful and stand the test of travel. Travel + Leisure® is unmatched when it comes to their knowledge of the leisure traveler, and has been a trusted and valued partner throughout the design and curation process," said Blake Lipham, CEO at Travelpro®. "We're confident this collection will inspire travelers as they plan for weekend road trips and more adventurous travel in the hopeful near-future."

Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure® Hardside Luggage

Designed for the frequent traveler, the collection's hardside luggage can be mixed and matched with any soft companion bag, allowing for endless packing possibilities, coupled with a cohesive look and feel. Made with an ultra-strong but light polycarbonate shell and Zinc metal corner guards, each suitcase flexes with impact to protect everything inside, while genuine leather accents provide an elegant distinction. The three available colors – White Sand, Monaco Blue, and Whistler Grey – are bold yet sophisticated, chosen to keep up with ever-changing fashion trends and were inspired by popular travel destinations.

The Compact Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner and the Carry-on Expandable Hardside Spinner are perfect for any trip – whether it be a close-to-home road trip or a cross-country getaway. For longer trips, the Medium Check-in Expandable Hardside Spinner and the Large Check-in Hardside Trunk Spinner, a new silhouette offered with the collection, keep contents safe and organized.

Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure® Soft Companion Bags

Fashioned with superior, classically patterned fabrics and genuine leather accents, the ultra-durable and fashionable soft companion bags allow for effortless, elegant travel. Each bag can be interchanged with any of the hardside luggage or used independently, giving users endless packing possibilities that will look stylish for years to come. In addition to White Sand, Monaco Blue, and Whistler Grey, each item also comes in one extra color, Black Diamond.

Whether hitting the road or the treadmill, each of the soft companion bags come in handy. The Drop Bottom Weekender and the UnderSeat Tote are perfect travel accessories, fitting just enough to get you there and back. For the digital nomad looking for something more flexible and compact, the Slim Backpack, Women's Convertible Tote and the Convertible Backpack provide all the benefits of a backpack or tote in one bag.

"We're thrilled to team up with Travelpro® to debut this versatile collection that I'm sure our readers will love as much as I do," said Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure®. "From the modern design and carefully curated color palate to the standout craftsmanship, this new line is all about bringing style and ease to every trip, as travelers begin to get out there and explore the world once again."

Backed by Travelpro®'s Built For A Lifetime Limited Warranty and its Trusted Companion promise, travelers will be protected from functional defects for the life of the bag, as well as carrier damage for the first five years of the warranty duration for the hardside spinner models and for one year of the warranty duration for the soft companion accessories. Travelers can register their Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure® items at Travelpro.com within 120 days of purchase.

The full Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure® Collection is available on Travelpro.com/Travel-Leisure ranging in price from $245-$645 USD. For more information about the collection and collaboration, visit travelandleisure.com/travelpro.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among other honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on bag on the market in 2020. Additionally, Good Housekeeping ranked Travelpro® as one of the top luggage brands of 2020. In April 2020, Forbes named Travelpro®'s Maxlite® 5 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as one of the best lightweight suitcases available.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/travelproproducts; Twitter at https://twitter.com/travelprointl; our blogs at http://travelproluggageblog.com/; and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/travelprointl/.

About Travel + Leisure®

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. The Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971 and is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, newsletters, and an extensive social media following. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) Luxury Group portfolio of best-in-class brands.

SOURCE Travelpro