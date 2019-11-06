Industry First - Greenhouse Launches Customer-Preferred Partner Program Guided by Customer Feedback

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the leading hiring software platform, today introduced its Customer-Preferred Partner Program, a new partnership model to help companies make better hiring tech decisions by introducing peer guidance for Talent Acquisition (TA) tech stack considerations. The program elevates technology partners from within Greenhouse's 300+ partner ecosystem - the most comprehensive in the industry - that create the most value and are preferred by existing Greenhouse customers.

"Given the hundreds of innovative applications that can improve a customer's TA tech stack, it is almost impossible for companies to keep up," said Dane Hurtubise, Vice President of Platforms and Partnerships at Greenhouse. "Increasingly, TA teams need to mitigate their risk of wasting time, money and reputation capital on systems and applications that might not live up to the marketing hype. TA teams need peer guidance and objective information to navigate the fast-changing hiring space effectively. By launching the Customer-Preferred Partner Program, Greenhouse is elevating those partners and technologies most preferred and implemented by Greenhouse customers."

The first 11 companies, covering a broad range of TA-related technologies, named to Greenhouse's Customer-Preferred Partner Program include: Checkr (background checks), Gem (sourcing and email automation), GoodHire (background checks), Glassdoor (sourcing), HackerRank (testing), Hired (sourcing), HireRight (background checks), Interview Schedule (scheduling), LinkedIn (sourcing), Namely (HRIS) and Spark Hire (video interviewing). More companies will be added as the program matures.

Greenhouse's Customer-Preferred Partner Program is designed to streamline the process of creating the optimal tech stack for companies – whether starting from scratch or selecting by category, customers can get a clear sense of what tools their peers are using successfully. The program elevates partners who have a history of success servicing Greenhouse customers and are typically the most popular tools that integrate with Greenhouse technology. In order to maintain the integrity of the program, new partners cannot immediately obtain Customer-Preferred status. Greenhouse consistently monitors which tools customers use and prefer the most and will continue to add more partners as the program scales.

Greenhouse will continue to add new Customer-Preferred Partners based on customer usage and behavior. In the meantime, you can visit the Customer-Preferred Partners site for additional details and information: www.greenhouse.io/partners and read more about the initiative on the Greenhouse Blog .

About Greenhouse

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco and Denver, Greenhouse Software is the leader in talent acquisition software. Thousands of the smartest and most successful companies like Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, HUBSPOT, Warby Parker and Airbnb use Greenhouse's hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2019 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io.

SOURCE Greenhouse

Related Links

www.greenhouse.io

