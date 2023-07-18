Industry First Flexible Data Placement Mode Test Solution for Solid-State Storage Devices

SVF/Enduro software now tests Flexible Data Placement mode across SSD appliances

LOOMIS, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the industry leader for validation and analytical solutions, is pleased to announce the release of SVF/Enduro v5.3 software with support for testing Flexible Data Placement (FDP), which enables SSD suppliers to verify performance and compliance for their state-of-the-art NVMe storage devices.

SVF/Enduro v5.3 software with support for testing Flexible Data Placement (FDP) for Solid-State Storage Devices (SSD)

Today, solid-state drives (SSDs) struggle with write amplification and power conservation. Flexible Data Placement Mode represents a significant innovation from key Open Compute Project (OCP) members in addressing these issues which should enable significant quality of service (QOS) and total cost of ownership (TCO) benefits compared to today's SSDs.

Implementing and testing FDP is not a trivial endeavor. FDP creates a whole new command set. It moves the responsibility of data placement away from the Drive controller to the Host application. If FDP is not implemented correctly, it could result in critical data loss and performance issues. Without the right test equipment, it is impossible to know that the drive is correctly implementing FDP. Drive developers need a method to test that FDP commands are compliant, and that data is being moved appropriately.

SVF/Enduro v5.3 now offers FPD command set test capability from the OakGate test appliance through three options – exerciser, directed tests, and automation, adding to a broad range of capabilities including:

deep protocol inspection and analysis,

high performance traffic generation,

full performance characterization,

complex error injection,

advanced test automation and power cycling,

and an open Application programming interface (API) that allows easy integration into existing test infrastructure.

"Micron's collaboration with Teledyne LeCroy will accelerate the adoption of Flexible Data Placement (FDP) Mode SSDs for data center and enterprise workloads," said Sanel Alterman, corporate vice president of Micron's Data Center SSD Engineering Group. "Teledyne LeCroy plays an instrumental role in the early development of industry innovations like FDP Mode, enabling test and validation of advanced features while the software and hardware ecosystem develops. In this way, they equip us to continue innovating in critical areas of SSD development, such as improved quality of service, increased endurance, higher quality, and reduced total cost of ownership."

The SVF/Enduro v5.3 is the latest release in a line of OakGate fifth-generation software that has been hardened over a decade in intense test environments at major storage customer sites worldwide. In addition to flexible data placement, v5.3 includes a plethora of new features including:

Integration with the Teledyne LeCroy Summit PCIe Analyzers allowing users to trigger the PCIe Analyzer from the OakGate Appliance for in-depth debugging

Additional NVMe v2.0 and NVMe MI v1.2 features and enhancements

Fully integrated power and sideband features which eliminates the need for 3 rd -party power interposers

-party power interposers More UNH/IOL directed tests for test teams who like simple push button compliance testing

"The functionality of our industry leading SSD test and validation solutions continues to advance at a rapid pace," says Roy Chestnut, VP Products. "With this latest version of our software, we are again improving the overall performance of our core software and incorporating many new features requested by our fast-growing customer base."

Availability

For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at https://teledynelecroy.com/ssdtesting/oakgate-ssd-test-solutions.aspx.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Technical contact: Rob Dobson, Director of Product Marketing, Test Appliances, 916-618-2372

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy, OakGate Customer Care Center, 800-553-2769

Website: https://teledynelecroy.com/OakGate

SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy