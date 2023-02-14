Industry First PCI Express® 6.0 and CXL Interposer Improves Data Captures for Speeds up to 64 GT/s

The new Teledyne LeCroy Interposer uses TAP6 technology to boost acquisition sensitivity and fidelity for PCIe protocol traffic

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced availability of their PCI Express (PCIe®) 6.0 CEM x16 interposer for probing systems and devices that use the latest PCIe 6.0 and CXL specifications. This new interposer takes advantage of Teledyne LeCroy's TAP6 technology and will benefit the development and test community by reducing signal integrity issues as they push the limits of the specification where signal loss budgets become crucial.

PCI Express® 6.0 and CXL Interposer

Upcoming PCIe 6.0 and CXL systems and devices will enable data-intensive applications in the cloud and data center, as well as artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive, and IoT (internet of things). The PCIe 6.0 specification doubles the bandwidth of the current PCIe 5.0 systems. Teledyne LeCroy's PCIe 6.0 CEM x16 interposer provides greater sensitivity to capture PCIe 5.0 traffic today, making it possible to tap higher data rates in difficult environments, and is also designed to capture PCIe 6.0 protocol traffic that is based on PAM4 (4-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation) signaling.

The new PCIe 6.0 CEM x16 Interposer supports data rates of 2.5, 5.0, 8.0, 16.0, 32.0, and 64.0 GT/s with up to x16 link widths. It provides a simple and easy way to probe PCIe traffic between a host and PCIe add-in card. In combination with Teledyne LeCroy's Summit family of PCI Express 5.0 protocol analyzers, the new PCIe 6.0 CEM x16 interposer currently enables engineers to test product designs based on PCIe 6.0 technology up to 32 GT/s and will work in combination with a PCIe 6.0 capable Summit protocol analyzer to support full 64 GT/s speeds when that analyzer is released in the future.

"We expect that test and development teams will appreciate using this highly precise probe to support their current protocol testing requirements while also preparing for future PCIe 6.0 test requirements", said Joe Mendolia, vice-president of marketing at Teledyne LeCroy. "PCIe 6.0 is important to our customers and Teledyne LeCroy is committed to providing the best in high-speed protocol analytics and the broadest array of features available in the market".

Availability

The PCIe 6.0 CEM x16 Interposer has been added to the Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express test solutions product line with the product codes of

PCIe 6.0 CEM x16 Interposer PE6116UIA-X

All products are available for immediate order. For more information on PCIe 6.0 CEM x16 interposer, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our Interposers and Probes landing page.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. PCIe and PCI Express are registered trademarks and/or service marks of PCI-SIG.

Technical contact: John Wiedemeier – Sr. Product Marketing Manager 408-273-5673

Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211

Website: https://teledynelecroy.com





SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy