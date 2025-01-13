Industry Innovator Dave Meeker Joins S4 Capital's Monks

AI pioneer Monks taps Dentsu's innovation executive to further AI transformation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks , the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc., is excited to announce the appointment of Dave Meeker as its new EVP, AI Innovation. Meeker brings over two decades of expertise at the intersection of business, design, and technology, and most recently served as Chief Innovation Officer and America's Practice Lead for Experience Design & Innovation at Dentsu Creative and Head of Emerging Experiences for Merkle. In his new role as Monks EVP, AI Innovation Meeker will deliver immediate, practical AI solutions for clients reflecting an industry shift toward tangible transformation.

In addition to consulting on Monks' global roster of clients, Meeker will advance innovation across the company's AI-centric solution Monks.Flow , which automates workflows by linking talent, software and microservices. Monks.Flow helps marketers realize immediate benefits in key AI impact areas including visualization and copywriting, hyper-personalisation at scale, media planning and buying, general client and agency efficiency, and democratization of knowledge.

The digital transformation landscape is experiencing a significant shift as marketers recognize the advantages of agile, AI-forward organizations. Meeker's appointment as EVP, AI Innovation at Monks exemplifies this evolution, as accomplished leaders seek environments that enable rapid innovation without institutional constraints.

"We're not here to talk about AI; we're here to deliver its commercial gains to our clients," said Henry Cowling, Chief Innovation Officer at Monks. "Many marketers are stuck in the past, often blocked by outdated commercial models. We believe there is a better way, and I am thrilled that Dave has joined us as we continue to help marketers transform their business with AI, powered by our own AI solution Monks.Flow. Dave will put his decades-long expertise to use at Monks, delivering immediate, AI-enabled solutions our clients needed yesterday."

"For marketers who understand AI's transformative potential but find themselves constrained by legacy systems, Monks offers an opportunity to drive meaningful innovation in real-time," said Dave Meeker, EVP, AI Innovation at Monks. "As the industry's first AI Agency of the Year, we're building a new model for how brands can leverage artificial intelligence to deliver measurable results."

Meeker's appointment further accelerates Monks' mission to set the standard for how brands can use AI to reimagine creativity, deliver measurable outcomes, and build meaningful connections with consumers through consistent and timely touchpoints. As a trusted Orchestration Partner, Monks helps brands solve the complexity of modern marketing by connecting ideas, technology, and talent to ensure relevance and scale in a fragmented, fast-moving world.

Recognized as Adweek's first-ever AI Agency of the Year, a three-time winner of the 2024 Business Intelligence AI Excellence Awards, and a Runner-Up for Adobe Firefly Partner Award—Monks continues its industry leading tradition in AI.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialised expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI—managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent—to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised practices: Marketing services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,300 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. At the Group's last full year results, Content accounted for approximately 60% of net revenue, Data&Digital Media 24% and Technology Services 16%. The long-term objective for the practices is a split of 50%:25%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray - [email protected]

SOURCE Monks