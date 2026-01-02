S4 Capital's Monks Pioneers CES Foundry: Uniting the C-Suite to Shift Marketing from Cost Center to Growth Engine

S4 Capital's Monks' Coordinated Marketing and Technology Services Presence at the New AI-Focused Foundry Showcases AI-Native Solutions that Compress Costs and Expand Returns

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks —the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc—is heading to CES 2026 with a dual-track strategy designed to bridge the gap between "futurism" and "function". By anchoring its presence at the newly launched CES Foundry while maintaining its creative heartbeat at C Space, Monks is positioning itself as the essential partner for the converging C-Suite. This coordinated effort unites Monks' Marketing and Technology Services to prove that AI-native solutions don't just compress costs—they ignite momentum.

"The Foundry is the epicenter for the orchestration of technology, making it the perfect backdrop to debut the 'how' of an AI-native enterprise," shares Wesley ter Haar, Chief AI Officer, Monks. "The industry is moving out of the phase where 'made with AI' is enough to drive interest; 2026 is about the maturity of the agentic workflow and the replacement of novelty with discernment."

Across all its touchpoints at CES, Monks will demonstrate how it helps CIOs, CTOs, and CMOs build a strong foundation for growth at a time when their roles are converging to drive business outcomes. Monks' core message is clear: Monks.Flow applies AI to compress costs and expand returns, effectively turning marketing from a cost center into a source of margin and momentum.

"In 2026, we are rallying around three core pillars: Intelligence, Creation, and Orchestration," shares James Stephens, EVP, Head of Global Brand, Monks. "We're moving from static demographics to real-time 'culture graphics' to better align to the media platforms' algorithmic targeting. We turn every act of creation into an act of data insight creation. This allows the converged C-suite to move beyond noise and build brands that get smarter with every interaction."

"Monks is here to provide the steering wheel for the industry's most powerful engines, showing the converged C-suite how Monks.Flow moves marketing beyond pilot mode and into a high-velocity growth engine," shares Rick Eiserman, President and Global Executive Lead, Monks.

The coordinated presence of Monks' Technology Services and Marketing Services teams is designed to showcase the "how" behind this strategy and cement its power as an enterprise transformation partner.

"While the main floor is for gadgets and futurism, our presence at CES is about real-world application," shares Nikki Gifford, Chief Operating Officer, Monks Technology Services. "Through LiveVision and Monks.Flow, we're taking intelligent automation to the edge of the broadcast pipeline and using real-time cultural signals to drive autonomous creative decisioning. We aren't just showing what's possible; we're providing the blueprint for how brands can win in real-time."

On Stage: A Roadmap for the Converged Enterprise

Monks leaders will be on stage daily, cutting through the noise with a roadmap for the modern enterprise. Curated highlights include:

AI Unleashed: Creativity That Inspires and Stays Human (Monday, Jan 5, 4pm, Aria): Sir Martin Sorrell joins leaders from Amazon Ads and Leonardo.Ai to discuss the human-centric evolution of the industry. This C Space session explores how technical infrastructure translates into superior creative output, redefining storytelling for the modern enterprise. Networking reception at the Aria Mariposa Ballroom to follow.

(Monday, Jan 5, 4pm, Aria): Sir Martin Sorrell joins leaders from Amazon Ads and Leonardo.Ai to discuss the human-centric evolution of the industry. This C Space session explores how technical infrastructure translates into superior creative output, redefining storytelling for the modern enterprise. Networking reception at the Aria Mariposa Ballroom to follow. How to Transform the Economics of Advertising with AI (Wednesday, Jan 7, 9:00 AM, Aria): Returning to C Space for an intensive morning residency, Monks will host visionaries from Adobe, T-Mobile, Meta and more. This track provides the definitive playbook for the modern marketer's mandate, spanning real-time brand worlds to the architecture of a new media stack.

(Wednesday, Jan 7, 9:00 AM, Aria): Returning to C Space for an intensive morning residency, Monks will host visionaries from Adobe, T-Mobile, Meta and more. This track provides the definitive playbook for the modern marketer's mandate, spanning real-time brand worlds to the architecture of a new media stack. Inside the AI-Native Enterprise (Wednesday, Jan 7, 1pm, Fontainebleau): Anchoring our presence at the CES Foundry, Wesley ter Haar joins leaders from NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Leonardo.Ai to provide the architectural roadmap for shifting from "pilot mode" to a fully realized AI-native creative economy.

(Wednesday, Jan 7, 1pm, Fontainebleau): Anchoring our presence at the CES Foundry, Wesley ter Haar joins leaders from NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Leonardo.Ai to provide the architectural roadmap for shifting from "pilot mode" to a fully realized AI-native creative economy. 25 Minutes of AI: Live from Las Vegas (Wednesday, Jan 7, 3pm, Fontainebleau): For the first time ever, Monks' flagship digital series goes live. Jordan Cuddy, Dave Meeker, Olivier Koelemij, and Henry Cowling cut through the hype to deliver a no-nonsense breakdown of the latest AI news and real-world case studies. The session will be supported by OneMeta, translating it in over 150 languages and dialects in real-time.

Experience the Agentic Era: Live from CES Foundry

Monks is claiming a strategic stake in the Foundry (Booth #FT-11), located just steps from key partners like NVIDIA. This single demonstration hub unifies Monks' Technology and Marketing offerings:

Monks LiveVision Demonstration: Monks will provide a live demonstration of LiveVision, a near real-time AI video understanding pipeline. This solution illustrates the practical application of advanced AI at the edge to achieve rapid scaling, real-time creative decisioning, and efficiency gains in infrastructure and labor.

Monks will provide a live demonstration of LiveVision, a near real-time AI video understanding pipeline. This solution illustrates the practical application of advanced AI at the edge to achieve rapid scaling, real-time creative decisioning, and efficiency gains in infrastructure and labor. Monks.Flow Interactive Demo: The interactive exhibit will feature tangible, real-world examples of Monks' collaborative work with partners. The focus will be on how Monks.Flow utilizes live cultural insights to drive content creation.

Monks invites attendees to visit its CES landing page for the full schedule and to book an exclusive AI Now session.

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks.Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4Capital plc (SFOR.L) is the tech-led, new age/new era digital advertising, marketing and technology services company, established by Sir Martin Sorrell in May 2018.

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing Services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 6,500 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

