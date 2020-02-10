Industry Leader Dr. Reddy Gottipolu joins One Network Enterprises as SVP Healthcare to Accelerate Sector Growth

"I am thrilled to welcome Reddy to our executive team and look forward to leveraging his deep healthcare knowledge along with his business experience and passion to help drive our customer success, and even more importantly drive successful patient outcomes through the deployment of our healthcare supply network ," said Joe Bellini, COO, One Network Enterprises. "This new position is a direct result of the rapid growth in demand for One Network's platform across the Healthcare segment, including the current customer base of providers, distributors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and medical device distributors and manufacturers."

Dr. Gottipolu is an experienced executive and industry leader, recognized for helping hospitals and their trading partners drive supply chain excellence and innovation. Most recently, he served as the Chief Supply Chain Officer at the Memorial Hermann Health System. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Adeptus Health, MedAssets, Fairview Health, GE Capital, and General Motors. Reddy holds a Master's degree in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Montreal.

"One Network's customers include some of the largest GPO, medical device, and pharmaceutical firms in the world, as well as global humanitarian networks," said Dr. Reddy Gottipolu, SVP Healthcare, One Network Enterprises. "I look forward to expanding this success, even as we improve patient safety and clinical outcomes through resilient supply chain networks."

One Network's multi-party digital platform services are designed for complex supply chain planning and execution, providing increased resilience, transparency, security, and collaboration, which are especially important in Healthcare networks, given the numerous business partners and sites involved in nationwide and regional systems. For example, in Nigeria alone, One Network and its partners connect 18,000 hospitals, clinics, and health facilities, automating supply chain operations to serve a population of 200 million.

