New Milestone in AI as One Network Launches AI Assistant for Supply Chain

NEO Assistant™, the world's first supply chain AI assistant, enables better decision making through real-time actionability, adaptive flows, Smart Prescriptions™, and interactive visualizations

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce the beta release of NEO Assistant™, the world's first supply chain AI assistant.

Large Language Models (LLM) like ChatGPT have taken the world by storm in the past year. However, a truly effective assistant that can dramatically boost a user's productivity and insights needs to go beyond basic chat functionality. The assistant needs to understand not only the current real-time state of the user's supply chain but also the (possibly unstated) intent of what the user is asking for.

NEO Assistant™ is fully aware of the real-time state of the user's supply chain and re-evaluates its assumptions when this state changes. NEO Assistant™ constantly understands problems in the supply chain as they occur and will suggest intelligent and executable Smart Prescriptions™ which can be executed with a single click. Smart Prescriptions™ are generated where the user has configured the system to run semi-autonomously rather than fully autonomously to allow users an opportunity to review and channel decisions.

Watch a video of NEO Assistant™ in action:
https://vimeo.com/user86204864/neo-assistant-demo

Additionally, NEO Assistant™ enables adaptive flows where it guides the user through complex dynamic decision-making processes which are very difficult to execute with scripted workflows. NEO Assistant™ also puts real-time visualizations such as interactive maps, inventory views, etc. right into the chat. Finally, it enables an (optional) voice-driven interface which allows for hands-free use.

NEO Assistant™ is built on One Network's Digital Supply Chain Network™, and thus inherits its capabilities and characteristics such as respecting multi-party permissions, single-version-of-the-truth, contextual linking to related screens, etc. It builds on NEO's existing AI/ML capabilities, such as the ability to "Bring Your Own Intelligence" and blends classic optimization with machine learning.

"A supply chain assistant with the reasoning of a large language model combined with adaptive flows, prescriptions, and visualization represents a truly new paradigm for decision-making," said Ranjit Notani, Chief Technology Officer of ONE. "It provides a radically new user experience. In some ways, it is the most natural interface for adaptive decision making. However, it goes beyond this to guide the user in solving complex multi-step problems in dynamically changing real-time environments."

About One Network Enterprises
One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

For further information on this topic, please contact:  
Michelle Gaubert
Director Public Relations
[email protected] 
+1 (510) 316-0590

SOURCE One Network Enterprises

