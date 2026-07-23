Industry leader Ed Shifflett, PhD joins MOMENTUS as Chief Growth Officer & Managing Partner

LANTANA, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOMENTUS BioPharma Consulting Group announced today that Ed Shifflett, PhD has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Partner.

John "Zeke" Czekanski, CEO, shared "The growth and trajectory of the company support Ed joining us as Chief Growth Officer and a full partner. Clients have responded extremely well to our forward-thinking strategies driven by innovative and integrated solutions across the therapeutic lifecycle. Ed's experience building and scaling successful, client-focused businesses positions us well for the future."

Ed Shifflett, PhD joins MOMENTUS to lead growth and advance integrated biopharma strategy across therapeutic areas. Post this

Chief Strategy Officer, Managing Partner and Global Value & Access head, Scott Roberts said "The timing for Ed to join is significant as the pace and magnitude of industry transformation are raising the bar and driving demand for a new kind of consultancy. I'm excited to work closely with Ed in providing our Biopharma clients with targeted insights and strategies that help accelerate the approval, access, and adoption of life-changing therapies."

Shifflett brings a unique blend of scientific expertise and commercial leadership to MOMENTUS. He earned his PhD in Gastrointestinal Physiology from North Carolina State University and completed postdoctoral training studying the microbiological effects on gastrointestinal function at the University of Illinois-Chicago Medical Center, before transitioning into business leadership roles across the life sciences industry.

Ed co-founded AlphaGroup Medical Communications and under his leadership, the company achieved significant expansion across global biopharma clients, developed a strong performance-driven culture, and became recognized for translating complex science into impactful commercial strategy. In 2022, AlphaGroup was acquired by Red Nucleus, where Shifflett continued to lead growth by expanding service offerings, and supporting integration within a global platform. Throughout his career, Ed has focused on helping companies optimize go-to-market strategies and maximize the value of their assets across the lifecycle.

"We're entering a new era in biopharma—one defined by data, speed, and the need for more integrated thinking," said Shifflett. "AI and advanced analytics are reshaping how decisions are made across the therapeutic lifecycle, but impact comes from balancing speed, insight, and human judgment. That's exactly what the MOMENTUS Readiness Platform is built to deliver. I'm excited to help our clients navigate this transformation and ultimately improve how therapies reach and impact patients while building an organization that attracts and develops exceptional talent."

About MOMENTUS

Headquartered in Lantana, FL, with additional locations in Boston, MA, and now Philadelphia, PA, MOMENTUS offers integrated strategic solutions across the therapeutic life cycle, sharpening the focus on value and driving better outcomes for patients. The MOMENTUS Readiness Platform harnesses new technologies leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), while offering human-input and deep subject-matter expertise. The suite of service offerings and best-in-class skills enables MOMENTUS to offer forward-thinking strategies while providing nimble, cost-effective solutions to our clients.

As the critical moment arrives, MOMENTUS prepares clients with data-driven strategic recommendations, solutions, and tactics. The company provides seamlessly integrated strategic solutions, across the therapeutic life cycle, accelerating approval and access to innovative therapies.

Please visit https://www.momentusbioconsulting.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/momentus-biopharma-consulting to learn more

Contact US

We'd love to hear from you and identify how we can help your business thrive!

John "Zeke" Czekanski, CEO

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/john-zeke-czekanski-88119824/

Scott Roberts, Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Partner

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/scott-roberts-7027263

Ed Shifflett, PhD, Chief Growth Officer & Managing Partner

[email protected]

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ed-shifflett-phd-ba05109

SOURCE MOMENTUS Biopharma Consulting