Industry Leader Gryphon Networks Named Best Call Compliance Software By G2 Crowd

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Networks has been named the Best Call Compliance Software by G2 Crowd. Gryphon continues to be recognized as an industry leader by offering an integrated SaaS platform that processes and transforms all call data from any device into actionable insights for organizations looking to better connect with customers, capture 100% accurate data, and clarify customer rules like TCPA and Do-Not-Call compliance.

"We are proud to lead the category, with our patents and indemnification commitment we set ourselves apart from any other SaaS product offered in the compliance market," stated Melissa Fitzgerald, General Counsel at Gryphon Networks. "With the ever-changing regulatory climate, Gryphon's solution is the industry-standard for call compliance software and is now being recognized as such."

Gryphon's highly patented suite of compliance services provides bulletproof compliance and protection from headline risk, brand damage, and costly fines. As the only fully indemnified compliance service, Gryphon is built for the highest-volume marketing organizations and integrates with any telephone application, or marketing system via an easy installation process with no hardware required.

About Gryphon Networks

Gryphon Networks is an industry leader providing an integrated SaaS sales performance, rules-based outbound communication platform delivering data insights helping clients increase revenue while protecting their brand reputation. For over 20 years, Gryphon has been committed to meeting client growth initiatives aligning Sales, Marketing and Compliance teams accumulating over 1,500 years of calling data experience with zero violations. Gryphon has worked with Fortune 500 companies, as well as small and medium businesses helping them drive data-informed decisions with user-friendly dashboards for their go-to-market teams.

