INDUSTRY LEADER IN PATIENT CENTRICITY CALLS FOR ITS SYSTEM-WIDE ADOPTION IN NEW BOOK

Dr. Anthony Yanni publishes a wide-ranging case for patient-centered healthcare delivery and treatment development—a "long-overdue disruption."

SCRANTON, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony J. Yanni, MD, today announced the publication of his book, A Bandana and A Bluebird: The Path to a Patient Centric Healthcare System. Dr. Yanni emerged in the last decade as one of the foremost champions and practitioners of patient-centered healthcare delivery and development worldwide, having served as a clinician, Chief Medical Officer of a hospital system, and Global Head of Patient Centricity for a major pharmaceuticals company. "This book shares the profound patient experiences that shaped my views, offers practical ways to implement patient-centered approaches across healthcare, and pushes back hard on the objections to this long-overdue disruption," said Dr. Yanni. "I wrote this book to promote dialogue and progress on Patient Centricity—and I look forward to both as a result of its publication."

A Bandana and A Bluebird will be released by Amazon Publishing on July 1, 2024—in hardback, paperback, and e-book formats--and can be pre-ordered on Amazon beginning today. Requests for appearances, interviews, and advance copies can be made via Adriel, [email protected].

Patient Centricity can improve many aspects of medicine development and care delivery. Post this

Dr. Yanni currently serves as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Patient Centricity at Astellas Pharma, Inc., where he has led efforts to implement patient-centered culture and decision-making changes on a transformative scale. Previously, Dr. Yanni served in a similar role at Sanofi, as Chief Medical Officer of a Pennsylvania-based hospital system, and as a physician specialized in internal medicine for more than a decade.

"There are few companies in other industries that would develop a product if they didn't understand the end users' expectations, access, and usefulness of impact. Why has healthcare been so slow to understand this?" Dr. Yanni asks in his new book. "Patient Centricity can improve many aspects of medicine development and care delivery. It's not the answer to everything but it's a leap worth taking towards better outcomes while providing the respectful care of each individual in need."

SOURCE Dr Anthony Yanni