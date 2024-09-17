Industry Leader Julie Adrian Appointed by FINN Partners to Accelerate Growth of Agency's UK Health Group

Appointment Underscores Agency's Commitment to Building Global Health Business

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, one of the world's leading independent marketing and communications agencies, today announces the appointment of Julie Adrian as Managing Partner and UK Health Group Lead. In the newly created position, Adrian reports to Gil Bashe, Chair FINN Global Health and Purpose. She will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner, FINN Global Health Practice Lead, and Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN EMEA.

Julie Adrian, UK Health Group Lead at FINN Partners

"Julie Adrian's exceptional track record of leading top health communication firms to spearhead client growth strategies and champion the success of life science companies makes her the ideal person to lead our UK Health Group," said Fern Lazar, managing partner, FINN Global Health Practice Lead. "Creating this position, tailored to Julie's considerable abilities, skills and energy, underscores FINN Partners' increasing leadership in global health communications. It further reinforces our commitment to an integrated and collaborative approach to providing clients in the United Kingdom and beyond with the highest level of service in the competitive worldwide biopharma and medical device sectors."

Adrian brings a wealth of experience in health communications, having held executive positions at industry communication leaders such as CCA, InVentiv, and Syneos, where she led the expansion of their EU presence; Real Chemistry, where she served as Chief Client Experience Officer; and most recently, Alverium Health, a contract biotech organization, working with clients in pre-commercialization to accelerate and de-risk the path to market.

"In joining FINN Partners, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of a health communications powerhouse that has been recognized, time and again, with industry-defining awards and which is widely known for its abiding commitment to amazing clients," said Adrian. "I am thrilled to be part of this agency community, which has fostered a culture of creativity, integrity, and collaboration. I believe it is the perfect environment for delivering integrated and transformative client solutions in an increasingly complex health-sector landscape."

Adrian will also work closely with Chantal Bowman-Boyles, under whose leadership FINN Partners London has established its reputation as a leading integrated communications agency and been recognized for outstanding client service and as a best place to work.

"We are delighted to welcome Julie to the team," said Bowman-Boyles. "Her experience and understanding of health innovators further strengthen our agency's position as a health communications leader in the UK. We look forward to seeing Julie accelerate our growth in this key sector."

Adding Adrian will accelerate the UK Health Group's efforts to build on its comprehensive suite of services, including public relations, investor relations, patient advocacy, digital marketing, scientific and medical communications support, and thought leadership. To achieve these goals, Adrian will collaborate closely with existing senior health specialists Mark Chataway, managing partner, Julian Tyndale-Biscoe and Christopher Nial, senior partners, and Darren Jones, partner.

Adrian will continue as an Alverium Health board member, and FINN and Alverium will collaborate to support companies that are accelerating early innovation. Alverium brings expertise in clinical, market access, regulatory strategy and execution, and early-stage commercial activities. These resources, combined to FINN's expertise, reinforce the mutual commitment to innovation that can sustain and save people's lives and ensure clients receive the counsel needed to succeed.

"Julie's appointment marks a significant milestone for FINN Partners as we continue to expand capabilities in global health communications," said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. "Having added Hyderus to its global community in 2023 and SPAG in 2022, and with Global Health Practice staff now in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, the FINN Global Health Practice has evolved into one of the world's largest health communication agencies. Julie's appointment is a pivotal moment; her energy, experience, and dedication to client success make her an invaluable asset and an addition to our team that will signal to clients that we never rest on our laurels and continue to pursue excellence in service to their goals."

