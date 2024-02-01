Industry Leader Launches AIFS Professional Pathways, J-1 Intern and Trainee Visa Program

News provided by

American Institute For Foreign Study

01 Feb, 2024, 17:00 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) today announced the launch of AIFS Professional Pathways, a new program dedicated to fostering international talent and cultural exchange, by bringing together internationally-minded U.S. companies with talented individuals from all over the world.

Continue Reading

AIFS Professional Pathways provides J-1 visa sponsorships for international Interns and Trainees pursing professional opportunities with multisector U.S. businesses developing diverse and skilled talent. AIFS, an industry leader and one of the most respected cultural exchange organizations in the world, has served as a designated U.S. Department of State J-1 visa sponsor for 60 years.

"Through AIFS Professional Pathways, we are not only supporting the professional growth of individuals from across the globe but also enriching the American workforce with diverse perspectives and skills," said Shaina Katz, Vice President of AIFS Professional Pathways. "This is a mutually beneficial program for both professional and employer alike, building a more interconnected, skilled, and innovative global workforce."

For individuals, this program offers essential tools and resources to have a successful cultural immersion experience in the United States and to grow professionally in their academic or occupational field. For U.S. host companies, the program guarantees the success of their U.S. training programs by ensuring full compliance with federal regulations. Our visa experts and experienced program facilitators provide a streamlined, supportive, and high-quality solution.

By providing J-1 visa sponsorship, AIFS Professional Pathways grants Interns (students and recent graduates) and Trainees (professionals) with temporary work authorization, allowing them to engage in full-time, on-the-job training for varying durations of 3 weeks to 18 months.

The program is designed to be comprehensive and supportive, ensuring a smooth transition for international participants. AIFS Professional Pathways will assist with the essential aspects of the J-1 visa process, including application guidance, compliance with U.S. Department of State regulations, and ongoing support throughout the duration of the program.

Host organizations in the United States are encouraged to participate in this initiative to both access a pool of motivated and skilled international professionals, and to develop their global workforce through rotational training opportunities. By hosting a J-1 participant, companies not only contribute to the professional growth of an individual but also enrich their own teams with fresh perspectives and cultural diversity. 

This invaluable experience not only presents a myriad of opportunities for both participants and employers, but also fosters cultural understanding and encourages professional growth.

"Strong global competencies and networks are some of the greatest competitive advantages both employers and employees can possess in today's workforce." Katz continues, "Further, it cannot be overstated - bringing people together of diverse backgrounds to foster mutual understanding through learning and collaboration is more important now than ever. We are committed to advancing quality cultural exchange programming, making the world, and workplace, a safer and more inclusive, empathic, adaptable place."

For more information on AIFS Professional Pathways, please visit www.aifsprofessionalpathways.com.

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS) organizes cultural exchange and educational programs for thousands of participants each year. Programs include college study abroad, internships, international au pair placement, international camp counselor placement, international internships, high school educational travel and insurance services. Since its founding in 1964, more than 1.8 million individuals have participated in AIFS programs.

SOURCE American Institute For Foreign Study

Also from this source

AIFS Marks 60 Years as a Pioneer in Cultural Exchange and Educational Travel

AIFS Marks 60 Years as a Pioneer in Cultural Exchange and Educational Travel

The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), a global leader in cultural exchange and educational travel, commemorates its 60th anniversary in...
AIFS Chairman Reflects on 50 Years of Traveling and Cultural Exchange

AIFS Chairman Reflects on 50 Years of Traveling and Cultural Exchange

Bill Gertz, a leader in the field of international education and Chairman of the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), commemorates an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Education

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.