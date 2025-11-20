Industry Leader Thomas Voekler Joins Passco Companies as Chief Legal Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passco Companies, a leading national real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce Thomas (Tom) Voekler as its new Chief Legal Officer, effective December 8. In this role, Voekler will oversee Passco's legal, risk, compliance, and regulatory functions while supporting the company's strategic growth initiatives, governance framework, and executive leadership team as Passco continues to expand its portfolio and market presence.

Thomas Voekler, Chief Legal Officer

Voekler is a highly respected attorney in the alternative investment securities industry, bringing more than 24 years of experience advising REITs, fund sponsors, and industry affiliates on REIT, TIC, DST, Regulation A, and equity syndications across both public and private offerings. Most recently, he served as a Partner at Williams Mullen, following his tenure as Managing Partner at Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank (KVCF).

He has maintained a long-standing and active involvement with ADISA and the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), serving as President of ADISA in 2015 and becoming the organizations general counsel in 2026. Voekler has established deep, trusted relationships with broker-dealers, registered investment advisors, due diligence firms, real estate brokers, lenders, and a wide range of industry groups and professionals.

"We believe Tom's knowledge of all aspects of the business will allow him to provide value in our sourcing and diligence of exemplary properties, allow for continued growth in our best-in-class management, and provide market-leading syndications," said Larry Sullivan, President of Passco Companies. "He is recognized for integrating legal insight with business strategy, being forward-thinking, and combining legal expertise with managerial leadership. His experience founding a real estate investment company—spanning self-storage, industrial flex, and small multifamily assets—gives him personal insight into what our investors expect."

Alan Clifton, Chief Operating Officer of Passco Companies, added: "Tom is widely respected across the alternative investment securities landscape. His deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships, and proven leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Passco's governance and accelerating our growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the executive team."

Reflecting on his new role, Voekler said, "I am extremely excited to take on this role and look forward to contributing to Passco's continued growth by advancing its mission of delivering sound real estate investment opportunities and helping to identify new opportunities and relationships."

Voekler holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from George Mason University and a Juris Doctor from the William & Mary School of Law. He has received numerous professional accolades, including Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers honors, and has served on multiple nonprofit boards.

About Passco Companies

Passco Companies is a real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily and commercial properties throughout the United States.

Leveraging decades of experience through market cycles, unparalleled insight, and deep industry relationships, Passco has become a leading provider of 1031 exchange real estate investment opportunities. Passco has $4.1B AUM and the portfolio spans across 16 states.

For more information, visit www.passco.com

