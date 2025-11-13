Passco Companies Appoints Stacy Stemen as Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passco Companies, a leading national real estate investment firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Stacy Stemen as Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations. In this newly defined role, Stemen will lead the company's strategic growth initiatives through the cultivation and expansion of business development efforts, and oversight of the Passco Ambassador Program.

Stacy Stemen, SVP, Strategic Relations

"Stacy has been a driving force behind Passco's brand presence, client relationships, and national recognition," said Larry Sullivan, President of Passco Companies. "Her ability to build authentic connections and create meaningful collaborations has been instrumental to our continued success. This new role allows her to further elevate Passco's market leadership through innovation, strategy, and relationships."

As Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations, Stemen will focus on expanding Passco's investment reach and influence within the broader commercial real estate and alternative investment communities. Her responsibilities include identifying and executing strategic relationships, leading a national business development strategy, and strengthening the firm's brand visibility through targeted initiatives and thought leadership. She will also work closely with the existing marketing team to attract equity through the broker-dealer, RIA, family office, and investment communities—continuing to cultivate and grow relationships across the industry.

Stemen will additionally oversee the Passco Ambassador Program, an initiative designed to deepen engagement with onsite staff, enhance property-level marketing effectiveness, and foster brand loyalty throughout Passco's growing portfolio. Her marketing expertise and relationship-driven approach will continue to play a central role in ensuring consistent messaging, community engagement, and strong advisor and investor relations.

A recognized leader in marketing and business development, Stemen has served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Business Development at Passco since 2013. During her tenure, she led initiatives that significantly expanded the company's national footprint, strengthened investor relations, and positioned Passco as a respected voice within the alternative investment and real estate sectors.

In her new capacity, Stemen will represent Passco at key industry events and various alternative investment conferences. Stemen also sits on the Advisory Board for the UCI Paul Merage School of Business and The American Cancer Society.

"I'm deeply honored to take on this new role and continue advancing Passco's mission of delivering value through relationships, integrity, and innovation," said Stemen. "Our growth has always been built on strong partnerships and a shared commitment to excellence, and I look forward to expanding those opportunities in meaningful, authentic ways."

Media Contact:

Sarah Pratt

Passco Companies

(949) 263-7959

[email protected]

About Passco Companies

Passco Companies is a real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition and management of multifamily and commercial properties throughout the United States.

Leveraging decades of experience through market cycles, unparalleled insight, and deep industry relationships, Passco has become a leading provider of 1031 exchange real estate investment opportunities. Passco has $4.1B AUM and the portfolio spans across 16 states.

For more information, visit www.passco.com.

