Industry Leaders Showcase Accelerator-based Cloud-RAN Solution

The acceleration hardware used in the joint solution includes Napatech SmartNICs based on Xilinx all-programmable FPGA products and 3rd-party adapters based on ASIC design. Based on Xilinx FPGAs, Napatech SmartNIC solutions deliver increased throughput and lower latency for network data forwarding and compute-intensive applications. Using the Napatech SmartNIC as part of the solution significantly reduces CPU utilization, improves performance, and cut costs.

"The current NFV deployment model for virtualized RANs uses x86 servers, but it is experiencing major performance bottlenecks in practice. By offloading the complex network and security tasks to FPGA-based SmartNICs, operators can maintain the NFV model of using commodity server infrastructure for VNF processing without compromising the performance, latency cost and power goals that LTE and 5G applications require," says Jarrod J.S. Siket, CMO of Napatech.

