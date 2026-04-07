Industry Leaders Unite to Advance Sun Safety Through #WearSunscreen Campaign

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This World Health Day, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC), in collaboration with the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) and its Health In Hand Foundation, and with support from the Melanoma Research Foundation and the Skin Cancer Foundation, today announced the continued expansion of the #WearSunscreen campaign in a unified, cross-industry effort to promote daily sun protection as a critical public health priority.

The #WearSunscreen campaign promotes daily sunscreen use to help protect skin health and reduce skin cancer risk.

Together, organizations across the consumer healthcare and personal care products sectors are aligning behind a single, urgent message: sunscreen is an everyday essential for protecting skin health and reducing the risk of skin cancer.

This effort, unified under the theme #WearSunscreen, is being amplified through partnerships with skin cancer survivors and other patient advocates, as well as engagement with policymakers, to elevate awareness and encourage preventive behaviors nationwide.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, fewer than 14% of Americans report daily sunscreen use, and the #WearSunscreen campaign aims to increase that percentage. By reaching consumers across industry, healthcare, and community channels, the campaign encourages people to protect their skin every day, regardless of season, weather, or skin tone.

A Public Health Priority

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Each year, more than five million Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer—more than all other cancers combined. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, is also one of the most preventable. Approximately 20 Americans die from melanoma every day, and it is estimated that 8,510 deaths will be attributed to the disease in 2026.

"While melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer, the most common cancer in the U.S., over 90% of melanomas are considered preventable and when detected early, are highly treatable," said James Merrick, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer, the Melanoma Research Foundation. "Embracing sun safe behaviors such as the daily use of sunscreen, agnostic of ethnicity, gender, age and race is critical to decreasing the risk of melanoma incidence. We are pleased to represent the melanoma patient and survivor community and join the collaborative #WearSunscreen campaign to help educate all about the harmful effects of UV rays and amplify the importance of melanoma prevention."

Proven Protection

FDA-regulated sunscreens—whether mineral or non-mineral—are proven to help prevent sunburn, premature skin aging, and skin cancer when used as directed. Consumers can choose from a wide range of formulations designed to meet diverse needs, all supported by rigorous scientific evaluation and oversight.

"A robust body of peer-reviewed research has consistently demonstrated that sunscreen is highly effective in helping protect people of all ages, backgrounds, and skin tones from skin cancer. Building on this research, PCPC remains firmly committed to encouraging the proper, consistent use of sunscreen as a critical component of daily skincare routines," said Tom Myers, President & CEO of the Personal Care Products Council. "It is essential that people have access to safe, effective, and innovative sunscreen products—paired with clear, science-based information—to make informed decisions about their skin health."

A Unified Effort to Drive Everyday Sun Safety

Using the hashtag #WearSunscreen, consumers are encouraged to share their sun safety habits, highlight why sunscreen matters, and encourage others to take simple steps to protect their skin.

"This campaign reflects a shared commitment across a variety of stakeholders to make sun safety a daily habit," said Scott Melville, President & CEO of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. "By working collectively, we can more effectively empower consumers with clear, consistent information and help ensure they have the knowledge and confidence to protect their skin health."

Together, this effort brings aligned voices across the self-care and personal care ecosystem, from product manufacturers to public health educators, to reinforce one clear message: daily sunscreen use saves lives. The campaign is further strengthened by voices of lived experience, including skin cancer survivors and advocates sharing personal stories, alongside outreach to policymakers to help elevate sun safety as a national prevention priority.

The campaign will be amplified across print, broadcast, and social media, with support from healthcare professionals, advocacy organizations, retailers, and influencers to extend its reach and impact.

Spread Sunscreen & Spread the Word

The #WearSunscreen campaign aims to increase public awareness by sharing facts, free resources, and expert advice. Campaign partners are working together to provide tools and information that make it easier for consumers to incorporate sun protection into their daily routines.

By aligning resources across organizations, the campaign seeks not only to raise awareness, but to drive lasting sun-safe behaviors at scale.

For more information about the #WearSunscreen campaign and sun safety resources, visit: https://www.personalcarecouncil.org/sunscreen/ and https://www.healthinhand.org/sunscreen.

Founded in 1894, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) is the leading national trade association representing the cosmetics and personal care products industry. PCPC is dedicated to promoting product safety, quality and innovation, serving as a unifying voice that champions science-based standards and responsible practices to support health, well-being and economic growth. PCPC's global members are some of the beloved and trusted brands in beauty and personal care today, providing millions of consumers with the diverse products they rely on every day – from sunscreens, toothpaste and shampoo to moisturizer, makeup and fragrance. Visit www.personalcarecouncil.org.

The Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA), founded in 1881, is the national trade association representing the leading manufacturers and marketers of consumer healthcare products, including over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, dietary supplements, and consumer medical devices. CHPA is committed to empowering self-care by ensuring that Americans have access to products they can count on to be reliable, affordable, and convenient, while also delivering new and better ways to get and stay healthy. Visit www.chpa.org.

The Health In Hand Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make safe, informed decisions about choosing and using self-care products. Visit www.chpa.org/HealthInHand or www.HealthInHand.org.

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org.

SOURCE Consumer Healthcare Products Association