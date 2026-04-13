The Search for Self-Care's Top Marketing Campaigns Begins: 2026 Awards Now Open for Submissions

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Consumer Healthcare Products Association

Apr 13, 2026, 13:36 ET

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Healthcare Products Association's (CHPA) Health In Hand Foundation today announced its call for nominations for the 2026 U.S. Self-Care Marketing Awards. Winners will be announced at the 11th annual Health In Hand Foundation Gala on Nov. 11 at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia.    

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The Health In Hand Foundation is CHPA's 501 (c)(3) educational foundation that is dedicated to helping consumers lead happier, healthier lives by providing information and guidance on how to safely use, store, and dispose of OTC medicines, dietary supplements, and OTC medical devices.
The Health In Hand Foundation is CHPA's 501 (c)(3) educational foundation that is dedicated to helping consumers lead happier, healthier lives by providing information and guidance on how to safely use, store, and dispose of OTC medicines, dietary supplements, and OTC medical devices.

The U.S. Self-Care Marketing Awards recognize the strategic innovation and marketing expertise of CHPA's member companies in the over-the-counter (OTC) medicine, dietary supplement, and OTC medical device industries. The call for nominations is now open for top performers in digital marketing, multicultural marketing, innovation, and shopper marketing. 

"The U.S. Self-Care Marketing Awards shine a spotlight on best-in-class campaigns that reflect how our industry continues to evolve by embracing innovation, insight, and purpose to better serve consumers," said Mary Leonard, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of CHPA's Health In Hand Foundation. "These awards are about recognizing the teams behind the work, showcasing how effective marketing can not only break through, but also advance the role of self-care as a critical part of everyday health and well-being. We look forward to seeing this year's nominations and celebrating our winners together this November."

The 2026 U.S. Self-Care Marketing Award categories are as follows:

  • Best Omni-Channel Shopper Solution
  • Best Public Health Campaign
  • Best Digital Campaign
    • Categories: Total Brand Budget of Less than $5M, Total Brand Budget of More than $5M
  • Best Product Launch Campaign
    • Categories: Total Brand Budget of Less than $5M, Total Brand Budget of More than $5M
  • Best Overall Multicultural and Inclusive Campaign
  • People's Choice Award
    • To be voted on via social media prior to the event. All finalists will be listed.

A diverse panel of judges will independently score the entries and select three finalists for each award (except for the People's Choice Category). All winners will be announced during the Gala on Nov. 11. 

Click here to view the category details and here for details on how to enter. All entries must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 17.

To view last year's winners and finalists, click here

The Health In Hand Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers consumers to make safe, informed decisions about choosing and using self-care products. Visit chpa.org/HealthInHand or HealthInHand.org for more information.

SOURCE Consumer Healthcare Products Association

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