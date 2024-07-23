Industry Leading General Contractor, McGough, Signs Enterprise Agreement With Revizto to Save Time and Empower Employees

Nationally recognized general contractor, McGough, signs a three-year enterprise agreement with Revizto to improve project delivery across their portfolio.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, announced today a new three-year enterprise agreement with McGough, committing to innovation and excellence in the construction industry.

McGough is a premier full-service construction and development firm specializing in complex commercial projects across healthcare, technology, education, industrial, mission critical, and advanced manufacturing.

Revizto enables McGough to maximize partner collaboration while minimizing changes to budgets and schedules for owners. Post this These images showcase the 100 ft long bowstring trusses that provide a column-free office space for this portion of our new McGough headquarter building. The bottom image from the coordinated Revizto model shows the as-built conditions point cloud overlaid onto the 3D model. (Image source: McGough).

Currently, the General Contractor is undertaking a significant initiative focused on optimizing and implementing cutting-edge work processes across the business. The partnership with Revizto will play a critical role in this effort as the company expands the use of the BIM collaboration platform across the company's project portfolio.

"The decision to collaborate with Revizto was simple for us as we've seen the tremendous impact it can have on projects," said Grant Moline, Director of VDC for McGough. "As we grow nationally – we've seen the size, scope and complexity of our projects change significantly necessitating the use of tools capable of scaling to match these project demands. Revizto enables our project teams to maximize partner collaboration on projects, while minimizing changes to budgets and schedules for our owners."

McGough was first introduced to Revizto in 2016, and their initial project utilizing the platform commenced in 2019. Impressed by the ease of use and data management within Revizto, they decided to expand their partnership to an enterprise agreement, considering it one of the best-in-class tools. Revizto enables the company to better engage project partners throughout planning and construction, fostering improved collaboration on projects being delivered across its portfolio.

"We are thrilled to add McGough to our fast-growing list of Enterprise customers. Over the years, we've witnessed their impressive growth and deeply admire their unwavering dedication to maintaining high standards. This is a company that places a premium on values, aligning perfectly with our own principles. We're excited to collaborate with McGough, a true industry leader, and look forward to achieving great success together." - Anthony Heller, Central Region Sales Director for Revizto

About McGough

McGough is a premier general contractor and construction management firm offering full-service real estate capability. The firm, incorporated in 1956 by Peter McGough and his six sons, remains a family-owned company today. McGough is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota with branch offices in Des Moines, Iowa; Rochester, Duluth and Saint Cloud, Minnesota; Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota; Sioux Falls and Rapid City South Dakota; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas that facilitate project development and construction activities nationwide. To learn more, visit www.mcgough.com .

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit https://revizto.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

SOURCE Revizto