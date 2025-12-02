Revizto unveils new solution to reduce cost overruns and speed up delivery on major infrastructure programs

Eliminating the industry's top workflow bottleneck: the manual setup that slows navigation across linear projects

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto, a leading integrated collaboration platform used across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AECO) industry, today announces the launch of Revizto for Infrastructure, a new solution for complex long-distance linear projects, including highways, railways, tunnels and power lines.

Governments around the world are committing trillions of dollars in record-level spending to modernize transportation, energy, and digital networks. At the same time, these projects are becoming increasingly complex: linear programs often stretch for miles and require coordination among hundreds of specialists across shifting geographies and datasets. Even minor misalignments between design and site conditions can lead to costly delays.

Revizto for Infrastructure addresses these challenges by bringing all workflows and visual data into one platform, creating a single source of truth for every team – from designers and engineers to contractors and operators. By giving all disciplines access to the same real-time information, the platform reduces errors, eliminates hours of manual setup work, and accelerates delivery across complex infrastructure projects.

A core capability of the new platform is Linear Navigation, which lets teams import alignments and chainage directly into Revizto, and instantly explore long corridors with full spatial awareness. Users can navigate miles of track, roadway, or pipeline; verify designs; identify clashes; and manage issues by precise location. Tasks that once took hours, such as creating viewpoints across a project, can now be completed in minutes.

For organizations like KiwiRail, which rely on Revizto for design coordination, model review, and issue management across major national programmes, Linear Navigation removes one of the most time-consuming workflow bottlenecks: the manual creation and alignment of chainage-based viewpoints.

Arman Gukasyan, Founder and CEO of Revizto, commented: "Revizto for Infrastructure is the next step in our mission to simplify complexity across the AECO industry. By combining everything teams already trust in Revizto with new tools built specifically for large-scale linear projects, we're giving them the ability to plan, build, and maintain critical assets with accuracy and confidence. This move is transformative for infrastructure delivery and extends our success helping global clients bring their most ambitious projects to life."

Jasen Cronje, Onsite Technology Lead at KiwiRail said: "Revizto's Linear Navigation is going to be game-changing. Instead of spending hours manually creating viewpoints across kilometres of track, we'll be able to explore sections instantly - gaining accuracy and efficiency like never before for driver views and signal sighting. Across our major programmes, from the Drury Rail Stations and Wellington Metro Upgrade Programme to Regional Rail and the Mount Maunganui Yard Upgrade, this will save us hours during project setup, unlock new use cases, and deliver more reliable visual assessments. Clearer communication with stakeholders and a reduced risk of late-stage design changes will be major wins for our teams."

Beyond speed, Linear Navigation delivers a step-change in accuracy and confidence. It improves driver-view and signal-sighting assessments, enables more consistent and repeatable visual reviews along linear assets, and strengthens safety and operational evaluations and significantly reduces risk across program lifecycles.

Revizto's technology is already embedded across some of the world's most demanding infrastructure programs. In the UK, Revizto helped the SMP Alliance, led by Jacobs, deliver the £362 million National Emergency Area Retrofit (NEAR) Programme for National Highways on time and within funding.

Alex King, Head of Digital and Information Management, SMP Alliance / Associate Director of Information Management, Jacobs, a long-standing Revizto customer said: "Miscommunication would have cost the project massively, and we couldn't let that happen with an unmovable deadline. Revizto gave us clarity and control, helping us pre-empt problems, share information between partners and ultimately avoid rework."

About Revizto

Revizto enables the people behind the world's most important structures to do their best work. We connect architects, engineers, contractors, and owners to deliver projects on time and on budget. By uniting teams in one shared 2D/3D space across the entire building lifecycle, we drive maximum collaboration and results. From airports to hospitals to data centers, Revizto empowers clients like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRealis, Skanska, and Stantec to deliver critical infrastructure without risk or waste, for a world that's built to last. Our technology is built on a gaming engine, making it unbreakable for construction's toughest conditions. It works everywhere teams need it, in the office or onsite, across all devices.

