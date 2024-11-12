Industry-Leading Instructional AI Platform Launches Advanced Plagiarism Prevention and Detection Solution

Packback's expanded academic integrity tools bring together real-time feedback with advanced plagiarism and AI text detection, guiding students in the writing process to improve their writing while working to proactively prevent plagiarism before it happens.

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutions and districts nationwide have begun to re-evaluate their use of "traditional" plagiarism detection platforms in the wake of the emergence of Generative AI tools which has changed the way faculty and schools evaluate plagiarism and academic integrity. To respond to this changing landscape, Packback, an award-winning Instructional AI platform for student writing and discussion, has announced the release of Originality Fingerprint. This suite of comprehensive academic integrity tools provides institutions and districts with an enterprise-level solution for plagiarism and AI-generated text detection. Packback's Originality Fingerprint shifts the focus from "plagiarism detection" to "plagiarism prevention" by offering students real-time, interventional feedback as they write. This approach helps students learn to avoid plagiarism by properly citing external sources and generative AI in their work.

"AI is transforming the way our students approach the writing process and our faculty are exploring innovative ways on how to integrate it into their classes. One of the difficulties of AI being used in education is that plagiarism detection technology hasn't kept up," said Carley Ries, Vice Provost of Online Learning at University of Nevada, Reno. "Packback is the first tool that goes beyond just disciplinary measures and helps students not just hone their technical writing skills, but also practice the creativity and humanity that allow them to express their unique voice."

For the last 8+ years, Packback's Instructional AI platform has provided real-time feedback to students, building writing confidence and improving the quality and clarity of their work. Used in higher education and high schools, Packback's tools have been shown to drive increased persistence, improved course grade outcomes, and better performance on writing assessments.

Packback's Originality Fingerprint features extend the company's commitment to immediate, transparent, and actionable feedback by empowering students to address academic integrity proactively, with alerts for potential plagiarism and AI misuse, along with guidance on proper citation—an increasingly vital skill. By addressing the growing urgency for districts and institutions to integrate tools that meet the opportunities – and challenges – driven by AI, Packback's Originality Fingerprint helps create authentic learning experiences that prepare students to engage responsibly in an AI-enhanced academic world.

"At a time when most plagiarism and AI detection is about slapping students on the wrist, it's time to shift focus away from just detecting plagiarism to proactively preventing it, so that one mistake doesn't have to follow a student for the rest of their academic journey," said Kelsey Behringer, CEO of Packback. "This is about providing students with support before they even begin writing — and creating such a feedback-rich environment that students want to express their own ideas in their own words."

For more information about Packback and the new Originality Fingerprint, Packback will be hosting a two-part webinar series leading up to the launch of the Originality Fingerprint product. To register for the webinar series, please visit this link .

About Packback

Packback is an education technology company located in Chicago, Illinois. Packback's mission is to harness the power of Instructional AI to help educators implement high quality pedagogy at scale. Their AI-enabled platform helps students build and master foundational skills such as critical thinking, writing, and research. Packback's proprietary AI and machine learning technology provides inquiry-based online discussion via their flagship product, Packback Questions, and long-form writing support with Packback Deep Dives, to over 10,000 instructors and over 2 million students, across thousands of courses in K-12 and higher education. Research at a growing number of higher education institutions has found improvements to students' academic outcomes, self-reported writing confidence, and instructor-reported writing quality as a result of their use of Packback. To learn more, visit http://www.packback.co .

