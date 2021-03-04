Industry Leading M&A Podcast Premiers Seventh Season

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&A Science , the M&A industry's leading podcast, is premiering its seventh season. Hosted by Kison Patel , the podcast focuses on sharing lessons learned and proven techniques from top level M&A practitioners. Guests appearing on this season include in-house executives from Emerson and 3M. Past guests include executives from Google, Cisco, Atlassian, and Microsoft.

Amassing 15,000 monthly listeners and over 180,000 downloads, M&A Science has become the most sought-after M&A podcast for listeners and industry guests. M&A Science is available for streaming on all major podcast publishing platforms, including Apple Podcasts .

M&A Science has expanded to include an online training academy, the M&A Science Academy, that features courses instructed by past podcast guests. More information can be found at https://www.mascience.com/academy .

M&A Science , hosted by Kison Patel, is an educational podcast exploring the intricate world of M&A with industry leaders and practitioners. Kison conducts one on one interviews to explore industry challenges and lessons learned. Founded in 2016 and boasting 15k listeners, M&A Science has grown to be the lead podcast in the M&A industry.

