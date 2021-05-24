Industry-leading pet wellness partner brings fresh options to pet parents via same-day delivery in most markets nationwide

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced the expansion of its successful same-day delivery of fresh pet food, now available in most markets nationwide. The expansion builds on last year's same-day delivery service launch accessible through petco.com and the Petco app.

On the heels of a successful same-day pilot, Petco is expanding same-day delivery for its entire assortment of fresh and frozen dog and cat food, starting with JustFoodForDogs, whose availability is planned to triple to 560 pet care centers in 2021.

As demand for high-quality fresh pet food is becoming increasingly popular with pet parents, Petco is also proud to offer fresh and frozen offerings from leading national brands, Freshpet and Instinct. The overall market for fresh pet food is projected to quadruple into a multi-billion dollar category over the next few years, yet another example of how pet parents' health and wellness focus is translating to demand for premiumization.

"With 83% of our digital orders being fulfilled though our nearly 1,453 pet care centers nationwide, we're uniquely positioned to meet the increasing demand from pet parents for fresh pet food," said Petco Chief Digital and Innovation Officer Darren MacDonald. "This expansion builds on our successful same-day delivery program and gives us a distinct competitive advantage over retailers who ship these products more slowly and with greater environmental impact from distribution centers using more packaging and dry ice."

Petco's nationwide same-day delivery service provides a quick, convenient and safe way for pet parents to shop. Customers across the country can purchase products for same-day delivery with no fee or membership required. The service is free with any eligible purchase over $35.

"The fresh pet food category has seen tremendous growth and we expect it to become a multi-billion dollar category in the coming years as pet parents seek new ways to provide their pets with the healthiest nutrition options available," said Julian Mack, Chief Executive Officer of JustFoodForDogs. "As the recognized number one vet-recommended brand in fresh pet food, we're thrilled to continue partnering with Petco to bring our products to more pets and pet parents in new and more convenient ways than ever."

As consumers continue to embrace online shopping, Petco's same-day delivery offers a convenient way to receive everything from your favorite dog food to cat litter. Same-day delivery can be accessed through petco.com or the Petco app at check-out by simply adding eligible items to the cart. Orders placed before 2 p.m. local time will be delivered the same day, and orders beyond that time will be delivered the following day.* Customers can also earn Pals rewards with same-day delivery purchases, giving them access to all the health and wellness offerings available at Petco.

*For more information on Petco's same-day delivery and market availability, visit petco.com or the Petco app. With deals available both in-store and online, pet parents have a variety of ways to save.

About Petco

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 137 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

