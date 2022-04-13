Industry Leading Protein Design Company, Arzeda, Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Ken Barrett and Scott Fabro

"We're thrilled to have both Ken and Scott join the Arzeda team. Their combined experience in the commercialization of enzymes and specialty ingredients will enable our transition towards product revenue generation, realized in partnership with leading CPG companies," said Alexandre Zanghellini, Ph.D., CEO of Arzeda.

With its world-leading digital biology techniques, Arzeda harnesses the power of computer-designed enzymes and applies the latest advances in digital biology to discover and design new enzymes. This technology platform solves wider consumer, industrial and environmental challenges across multiple sectors. Most recently, Arzeda closed a $33M Series B round of funding aimed at advancing its product portfolio development and accelerating the commercialization of key enzymes in its portfolio.

More About Ken Barrett, Chief Business Officer

Prior to joining Arzeda, Barrett served as Head of Third-Party Business Management and Partnerships at BASF Enzymes, a subsidiary of BASF Corporation focused on the development of sustainable solutions for industrial enzyme markets. In this position, Barrett led the management of external partnerships in the animal nutrition space. Before that, Barrett was Head of New Business Development at BASF Enzymes, a position he assumed after BASF acquired Verenium Corporation, where Barrett served as Vice President of New Business Development. Barrett brings 16 years of experience in partnership development and commercialization of enzymes to his new role as Chief Business Officer at Arzeda. Prior to entering the sector, he co-founded and was Managing Director of Trident Partners, LLC, a private equity and management firm focused on small and medium sized businesses. He has also held positions at Bain & Company and at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan.

More About Scott Fabro, Senior Vice President of Food Ingredients

Fabro has three decades of experience working in commercial strategy and operations for specialty ingredients. Most recently, Fabro served as the Vice President of Business Development at biotechnology ingredient company, Geltor, Inc. There, Fabro led commercial execution of bioactive ingredients into the food, beauty and personal care industries. Fabro, who has extensive experience with Rebaudiosides – a key component of sugar replacements, also spent eight years at Cargill, serving as Global Business Director for High Intensity Sweeteners. During his time at Cargill, Fabro also served as Global Product Director for two other functional ingredient businesses and represented the company as a board member of the International Stevia Council. In addition, Fabro spent three years with Evolva Group, SA, where he was Chief Operations Officer and before that, Chief Commercial Officer. He has also held a number of other senior level positions with companies in the global ingredient space including Sweet Harvest Foods and Kerry Inc., among others.

About Arzeda

Arzeda harnesses the power of computation to create and manufacture proteins that enhance our lives and protect our planet. In partnership with Fortune 500 companies and industrial leaders, we develop healthy and sustainable products for the food & nutrition, advanced materials, and diagnostics & pharma industries globally. Arzeda's proprietary protein design platform combines physics-based computational protein design, machine learning, and lab automation to expand the reach of biotechnology beyond the solutions that nature evolved. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com .

