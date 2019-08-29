Industry Leading Travel Services Provider Retains Icertis for its Contract Management Digital Transformation Journey

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced Flight Centre Travel Group - The Americas (FCTG-The Americas), an industry leading travel agency group, has retained the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform as its contract management solution across its Americas operations, including the United States, Canada and Mexico. The travel services provider expects the platform to accelerate contracting and optimize its commercial relationships with the company's thousands of travel partners.

FCTG-The Americas was looking for a solution that would allow it to effectively manage contract renewals and increase visibility across its North American operations. In addition, to continue to thrive in the quickly evolving and fast-growing global travel industry, the company needed a contract management platform that was easy to deploy across multiple departments and brands, while creating a single source of truth for all enterprise agreements.

The travel company will use the ICM platform for all contract types – buy-side, sell-side, corporate – and make use of the ICM Collaboration Portal app to enable secure communication with suppliers, customers and partners. And, to better manage this growing network, FCTG-The Americas will leverage key features of the platform such as pre-approved templates and automated alerts for expiries and renewals. The ICM platform fulfilled the needs of the travel group because of its demonstrated ease of use, track record with managing a high volume of third party contracts, and proven ability to integrate with existing enterprise CRM applications and eSignature functionality.

"Icertis is delighted to partner with Flight Centre Travel Group - The Americas, as they look to open up the world for those who want to see," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Innovative companies are seeing the value locked in their contracts and are investing in transforming this untapped pool of data to turn it into a strategic asset."

Flight Centre Travel Group - The Americas is part of the Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., a $20 billion company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, with operations in 23 countries, consisting of 40 brands and 19,000 employees globally. Flight Centre Travel Group - The Americas consists of Flight Centre Travel Group (USA) Inc, Flight Centre Travel Group (Canada) Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group (Mexico), S.A. de C.V. and Studentuniverse.com.

