Industry Roundtable: Architecting a Modern Healthcare Knowledge Supply Chain

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, healthcare's leading precision information delivery company, recently convened a virtual roundtable about the troubling state of knowledge transfer in today's healthcare ecosystem and how the industry must evolve to better serve providers, payers, and patients. The roundtable participants shared their perspectives on current challenges, as well as how to develop a modern infrastructure that promotes collaboration amongst fragmented systems and stakeholders and empowers healthcare organizations with actionable insights to deliver comprehensive and personalized care for every patient.

The roundtable participants included:

Michael S. Barr , MD, MBA, MACP, Executive VP of Quality Measurement and Research at The National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA)

, MD, MBA, MACP, Executive VP of Quality Measurement and Research at The National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) Monica Bolbjerg, MD, CEO, Qure4u

Blackford Middleton , MD, MPH, MSc, FACP, FACMI, FHIMSS, FIAHSI, Chief Informatics and Innovation Officer, Apervita

, MD, MPH, MSc, FACP, FACMI, FHIMSS, FIAHSI, Chief Informatics and Innovation Officer, Apervita Jon Zimmerman , CEO, Holon Solutions

Healthcare experts, including the roundtable panelists, have long agreed that industry fragmentation is both frustrating and dangerous. Insufficient information leads to gaps in care that may contribute significantly to poor outcomes for an untold number of patients. In addition, the waste from this fragmentation can reach more than $900 billion per year, or a quarter of total medical spending.

Key takeaways from the roundtable included:

Defining the healthcare knowledge supply chain and the need for change : "The healthcare knowledge supply chain is the path that data follows from the moment it is created to the point when it is applied to decision-making," said Zimmerman. "It is difficult to take all the appropriate actions without knowing what actions you are expected to take. The revolution comes when we design, implement, and execute a healthcare knowledge supply chain that delivers information in a manner that allows for the right action at the right time.



"For example, if you are suggesting a lab order or a change in medication, there must be an option right there to make it happen," he commented. "Otherwise, you're not going to foster behavior change or translate that information into action or better outcomes."



"We have vast amounts of data that are being collected at the point of care, much of which is not currently being used in a meaningful way," he said. "We need to evolve the way we leverage this data and incorporate it into quality measures…without adding burdens to the people generating the data at the point of care. We can do that by taking existing measures, putting them in digital formats, and augmenting them with additional components, such as change over time, so they can be consumed by health plans, technology vendors, and others to improve delivery systems."



He added, "While CDS has been around for decades, it hasn't been uniformly successful at reducing waste or improving outcomes through evidence-based choices. The aim is to move from the basics of first-generation CDS to true cognitive augmentation that incorporates rich, curated, tailored data from multiple sources. When successful, this uninterrupted supply chain of knowledge can dramatically improve the clinical care process for patients and providers."



"The best way we can engage patients is through a virtual care platform that acts as a layer of communication and connection across that divide. It is imperative that virtual care platforms provide value for patients during every interaction. When the platform yields obvious benefits to the end-user, it gives the patient a reason to keep coming back. It's important to consider what's in it for them. If you can foster more meaningful, ongoing touchpoints you get more data and engagement from patients."

Most importantly, the roundtable participants agree that the industry cannot wait to embrace this much-needed transformation and take action. ""We all believe in appropriate, comprehensive care for everyone, anywhere," said Zimmerman. "It is both an economic and moral imperative to address these issues right now. Nobody is going to do it for us. We have to work together to achieve this better world as quickly as possible because patients depend on it."

